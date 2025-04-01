Breaking: 16 NFL teams voted in favor of banning Eagles' tush-push play

The Philadelphia Eagles’ infamous tush push isn’t getting banned, at least not yet. On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that 16 NFL teams voted in favor of outlawing the play, but it fell eight votes short of the 24 needed to pass the proposal. For now, the debate lives on.

"Sources: There were 16 teams who were in favor of banning the tush push. That’s 8 short of the amount needed for the proposal to pass," Schultz tweeted.

The NFL officially tabled the vote on banning the tush push and its fate is still up in the air. The next shot at a decision is mid-May when the owners meet again. Until then, teams will likely continue to argue whether the Eagles’ near-unstoppable quarterback sneak is a strategic masterpiece or a ticking injury time bomb.

The Green Bay Packers led the charge against the play, citing safety concerns in their February proposal. Supporters of the ban want to "prevent a serious injury before it happens rather than waiting for a disaster," as reported by Schultz. They’d rather not wait until a pileup leaves someone with a season-ending injury.

However, the real frustration isn’t just about safety. It’s likely about effectiveness. Philadelphia has turned the tush push into an art form, converting short-yardage plays at an incredible rate. Defenses know it’s coming but stopping it is a different story.

The NFL’s competition committee has been studying the play closely; however, the league isn’t ready to pull the trigger. With the next vote still weeks away, this debate is far from over.

Dallas Goedert trade rumors heat up as Eagles GM stays vague

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, Philadelphia veteran tight end Dallas Goedert is at the center of swirling trade rumors and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman didn’t shut them down. When asked at the annual league meetings, he played it close to the vest.

“There’s no update," Roseman said on Monday, via CBS Sports. "Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us … The opportunities that we got into free agency with (TEs) Harrison Bryant and (Kylen) Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I know certainly that Dallas is (a) unique player. So really, that’s kind of where we’re standing.”

The non-denial has only fueled speculation. The Eagles already added Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson in free agency, possibly signaling Goedert as the odd man out. And with his hefty cap hit, Philly might be looking to move on.

Goedert’s impact on the offense is phenomenal. Despite injuries, he posted 42 catches for 496 yards and two TDs in 2024 (10 games). Over his Eagles career (93 games), he’s hauled in 349 receptions for 4,085 yards and 24 scores.

