Breakout 905-yard rusher to join Browns as Nick Chubb's replacement in Cleveland, predicts NFL analyst

The Cleveland Browns have two major concerns to address in the 2025 offseason. The most pertinent issue is the quarterback position. With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the 2025 season, the front office has to decide whether to draft a quarterback with the second pick in the draft or sign a veteran free agent.

The other issue is the running back position. When he's healthy, Nick Chubb is among the most explosive players in the league and can punish any defensive unit. However, injuries have limited him to only 10 games over the last two years, and the Browns can no longer rely on him to stay healthy and lead the ground game.

ESPN's Matt Bowen believes that to address the issue, Cleveland should add free agent running back J.K. Dobbins to their roster. In his story about the best fits for the top free agents this offseason, he wrote:

"How about Dobbins signing with the Browns to replace Nick Chubb as Cleveland's new lead runner? The offense fits his traits well with both gap and zone schemes. And Dobbins looked explosive on the tape throughout last season, though he missed four games because of a knee sprain."

Dobbins played 13 games, starting 11, and rushed for a career-high 905 yards. He also matched his career-high for touchdowns, finding the endzone nine times.

J.K. Dobbins stats: How did the RB fare last season?

After spending three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, J.K. Dobbins joined the Los Angeles Chargers last season and had the best year of his career. Dobbins was also a factor as a receiver. He caught 32 passes on 38 targets for 153 yards. He did not score a touchdown but moved the chains six times, showcasing his impact.

Dobbins could be the perfect player to help alleviate the pressure off Nick Chubb and take over as the lead running back if the latter isn't fit to play. The Browns cannot go into the 2025 season without adding an impactful running back and the former Chargers star is arguably the best option to address their backfield woes.

