Breece Hall drops cryptic tweet after reports of Jets HC Aaron Glenn being open to trade RB

Breece Hall has been a rare bright spot for the moribund New York Jets ever since he came back from a devastating ACL tear as a rookie. He's registered two consecutive 200-carry seasons and came up just short of a thousand yards in 2023. But the recent developments surrounding him may have created a sense of distrust between both sides.
Head coach Aaron Glenn shared at last week's league meetings his desire to have a committee at the running back position.
"I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible. So I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense."
ESPN Jets beat writer Rich Cimini then sparked trade rumors with his post on Sunday.
Hours later, seemingly in response to this report, Hall posted an image of an unhappy chimpanzee looking at a phone on his social media account.
According to Cimini, there are two underlying reasons why Glenn is looking for this trade - other than the popular rumor that he wants to nab Ashton Jeanty in the draft.
First, Glenn comes from the Detroit Lions, who have seen massive success with a committee of David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Craig Reynolds. Thus, he sees incoming sophomore Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as key pieces in a similar approach with his new team.
Second, Hall has seen an annual decline in his rushing average. From 5.8 yards per carry, in 2022, it went down 20 4.8 in 2023, then 4.2 in 2024. And that could affect his value and leverage in contract negotiations, with the organization looking to prioritize his first-round batchmates Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson II.
Broncos mentioned as possible landing spot for Breece Hall in trade
One team that would make sense for Breece Hall, should he be traded out of East Rutherford is the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Mitchell, who covers the Jets for FanSided on The Jet Press.
The team badly needs an RB1 after Javonte Williams left for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, leaving Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Tyler Badie - all of whom are better served as RB2s. And Sean Payton has previously emphasized the need for "jokers" in the offense who can dominate both on the ground and in the air - something Hall has prove by having quadruple-digit scrimmage yards.
And best of all, there are the connections. Current general manager Darren Mougey formerly worked for the Broncos, so he still knows the intricacies of their roster. Aaron Glenn himself has ties to Sean Payton, having been his defensive backs coach at the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020.
