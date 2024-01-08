Breece Hall emerged in 2023 as a potential quality fantasy draft pick in 2024. However, with a sea of factors at play with the team, it appears fantasy owners also now need to pay attention to the employees in charge of counting the yards. Speaking about Hall's apparent stumble to reach 1000 yards, Saleh shifted blame to the one in charge of tracking the team's stats.

Here's how he put it in a clip via Good Morning Football:

"One of our mathematicians was wrong. We thought he got it, but we were ten yards off. We were trying to get it for him on that last run. Otherwise, we would have taken a knee. [00:00:49]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Speaking in response to the clip, Good Morning Football host Jason McCourty vented "for" Breece Hall, who had kept his reaction quite professional:

"[00:00:52] Breece Hall said he wasn't upset. Well, I'm upset for you, Breece Hall. Who are the mathematicians on the sideline? Six yards short. He could have had the thousand yard season. Those are so important to a running back down six yards. [00:01:03]"

Breece Hall enjoys career-best day in milestone-missing performance

Hall at Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets

While the New York Jets running back didn't appear to be upset with the math error, one explanation could be that he was still soaking in his best game in the NFL yet.

The Jets running back rushed 37 times for 178 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' first win against the New England Patriots in nearly ten years.

Hall's career-best production total outranked his prior best by just one yard. In Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, Hall earned 177 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets won the game by a score of 31-21. While he boomed in those two games as well as anyone in the league had done all season long, the two peaks were surrounded by a sea of workmanlike performances.

Hall crossed 100 yards on the ground just three times in 2023. However, one positive for the running back heading into 2024 as he chases his first 1000-yard season is that he has left a last impression on the team that will linger all offseason long.

Put simply, Saleh will have added reason to lean on the running back more next season due to memories made in Week 18.

Will Breece Hall nab his first 1,000-yard season in 2024?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.