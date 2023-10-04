Breece Hall gets brutally trolled by PS5 user over Jets RB's on-field performance

Breece Hall had an unfortunate end to his rookie season, tearing his ACL in the New York Jets’ 2022 Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. It derailed what looked like a promising campaign because he already had 463 yards and four touchdowns at that point.

No wonder the former Iowa State standout is raring to bounce back by having a breakthrough in the 2023 season. But his roller-coaster performances through the first four weeks and the Jets coaching staff’s inability to prioritize the run has him being trolled on Madden.

Breece Hall laughed at an incriminating message sent by a PS5 Madden player

Naturally, NFL players prefer having a go at the Madden video game when they have free time. Winning games as themselves is a badge of honor, especially if their team struggles in reality. Unfortunately, the New York Jets have fallen on the latter after losing their third consecutive game.

As Breece Hall was looking to relax by playing Madden, he received a message from another PS5 user named Louis Valenti, which said:

“Maybe the Jets would win more if you could score a td (touchdown) in real life, not in madden. Gg ez pal.”

Hall tweeted a photo of that message with the caption:

“Y’all texting me off PS5 now?😂😂”

With Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, transitioning to a run-first attack would make sense for the Jets. After all, they also brought Dalvin Cook to help in the backfield. Having a run-heavy scheme also takes some pressure off Zach Wilson. Their defense will also benefit from having longer drives on offense.

However, the Jets haven’t embraced that approach, as Hall was limited to four carries for nine yards in their Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Aside from not having a touchdown through four games, he’s had a combined 18 carries for 74 yards in Weeks 3 and 4.

The Jets are not maximizing his talent even if he has been healthy to start the 2023 season. Making Hall and Cook the focal points on offense could have sustained their momentum from their Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Is Breece Hall primed for a jaw-dropping Week 5 performance?

The Jets will continue to look for their second victory as they travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos. The hosts are confident after getting their first win this season via a comeback against the Chicago Bears.

But can the Broncos’ defense neutralize Breece Hall all game? Fantasy football expert Alex Caruso thinks otherwise. He tweeted that the Broncos have allowed 22 to 51 fantasy football points to running backs from Weeks 2 to 4.

The biggest among the sample size is De’Von Achane’s 51 points during the Miami Dolphins’ historic 70-20 Week 3 victory. If that trend continues, Breece Hall might have his best game of the season, and Louis Valenti can be silent after Hall scores a touchdown.