Breece Hall injury update: NFL Insider shares Jets RB's status hour after he limped off field at practice camp

Breece Hall gave the New York Jets fans a bit of a scare when he left a practice session early on Tuesday. The running back limped off the field for a few minutes to talk with trainers, as per NFL insider Connor Hughes.
However, Hughes offered an encouraging update on Hall, reporting that the RB returned to the team practice session.
When Hall left practice early on Tuesday, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis handled the first-team backfield reps for the Jets.
According to reports, Hall avoided a serious injury. However, the Jets will closely monitor his status heading into the preseason.
Per reports, the Jets are planning to take some of the offensive load away from Hall in the upcoming season by giving Allen some added reps. However, it remains to be seen how the Jets use the two RBs.
Breece Hall not expecting Jets contract extension ahead of 2025 season
Breece Hall has been one of the top running backs in the league since the Jets took him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract in the 2025 season, but he does not expect to sign a contract extension soon until he proves himself to the new coaching staff.
"I'm not really expecting it before the season," Hall said last week. "We got a new head coach (Aaron Glenn), new GM (Darren Mougey). Obviously, I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. So for me, like I said, I've got to prove it every day. For me, I've got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it's my last chance. For me, it's always been, 'he's got potential, he's got potential,' but now I want to be the product. It's all about putting my head down and working. I don't really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now."
Hall has recorded 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns on 512 attempts for the Jets. He has also posted 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns on 152 receptions across three seasons.
