Breece Hall makes feelings clear on Jets WR room in 2 words amid rumors of Davante Adams' exit

Davante Adams is rumored to be leaving the New York Jets this year after spending just one season with the team. This possibility has seemingly become much more realistic since it was reported by Jay Glazer on Sunday that the franchise informed Aaron Rodgers that they will be looking to move on from him ahead of the 2025 season.

Shortly following Glazer's report on Saturday, "The Jet Press" on X posted a photo of wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the caption, "My WR1." Jets running back Breece Hall then quote replied to the post with a potentially telling message in regards to Adams' future with the team.

Hall simply replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Me 2"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Jets have heavily favored Garrett Wilson in their offensive system in recent years, but the 2024 season saw Aaron Rodgers frequently targeting Davante Adams. The two have a long history together from their time with the Green Bay Packers. However, with both of them rumored to be on their way out of New York in the 2025 offseason, Wilson could once again see an increase in his total usage going forward.

Hall apparently supports this idea based on his recent post. Adams departing the team is not yet confirmed, especially with him still being under contract for two more years, so the Jets will have financial implications to consider if they are going to move on from him this year as well.

Davante Adams contract situation amid Jets departure rumors

Davante Adams (Credits: Getty)

The New York Jets informing Aaron Rodgers that they plan to go in a different direction with their quarterback situation this year comes with massive salary cap implications for them. He still has one year remaining on his contract, so a trade or release before Jun. 1 would result in $49 million in dead cap and a $25.5 million loss in cap space for the 2025 season, according to Spotrac.

Waiting until after Jun. 1 would spread the dead cap across two years instead and save them $9.5 million in cap space for 2025, so a roster move is unlikely to occur before then. Davante Adams is in a more favorable financial situation for the Jets, despite him having two years remaining on his contract, but it still comes with penalties.

Moving on from Adams prior to Jun. 1 would result in more than $8 million in dead cap money this year, but would also create nearly $30 million in total cap savings. Doing so after this date would also spread the dead cap money over two years and add more than an additional $6 million in cap space. This means that the Jets will likely be patient with this situation, but a departure is certainly a realistic outcome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.