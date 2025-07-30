Breece Hall makes his feelings known after Jets rookie Mason Taylor’s impressive training camp debut

The New York Jets’ newest tight end is making a strong early impression with his offensive teammates. Mason Taylor was taken by the Jets in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Breece Hall likes what he sees out of the youngster, who made a spectacular one-handed grab at camp this week.“Yall see how lit I am for rook,” Hall tweeted on Wednesday.In 2024, Taylor set a single-season LSU record for receptions by a tight end with 55. His strong hands should come in handy for a team that lost Davante Adams this offseason to the Los Angeles Rams and could use some secondary help in the pass-catching department.Tyler Conklin was New York’s leading tight end in 2024, making 51 receptions for 449 yards.Taylor’s scouting report before the draft, per NFL Network said that he was a:“Very natural mover with above-average athleticism. Capable of running an expanded route tree.”The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason is the only tight end in Tigers history to make 100+ receptions and collect 1,000+ yards. He started 12 games for LSU in 2024 but missed their Texas Bowl victory over Baylor.Aaron Glenn gives a glowing review of TaylorIt isn’t only Breece Hall who’s noticed the outstanding play of Mason Taylor, but he’s also gotten the attention of his head coach. While his pass-catching was not surprising to Aaron Glenn, the new Jets coach says he was surprised to see Taylor excel in one particular aspect.“I told you guys from the beginning, the thing that impresses me about him is his ability to block,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;So, the receiving skills -- that doesn’t surprise me. His blocking, I know he can block, but I didn’t think he was going to be this good.”“So, I’m excited to see how he matures when it comes to camp and how we want to do things as far as that is concerned.”That may come as a surprise to Glenn, but it will also be a relief for Breece Hall, who couldn’t find a lot of holes to run through last season. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 2024, the lowest of his NFL career, while only finding the end zone five times in his 16 starts.As a team, the Jets had the second-fewest rushing yards per game in 2024 (91.8). Meanwhile, they were No. 24 in yards per game offensively (310.3).