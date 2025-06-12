Breece Hall opens up about HC Aaron Glenn's decision not to replace Jets RB after lackluster 2024 season

Breece Hall finished among the top four in the NFL in total yards in 2023 behind Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb. He had 223 rushes for 994 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, along with 76 catches for 591 receiving yards and four scores.

Ad

Hall appeared to be developing into one of the league's most dangerous weapons, but he struggled for the majority of the 2024 season. He finished with a career-high five rushing fumbles and a career-low 4.2 yards per run attempt.

There were reports that New York was open to trading the former second-round pick before the draft. It came after Jets coach Aaron Glenn's comment that the team will lean on a committee approach for its rushing attack.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After minicamp on Wednesday, Hall, who will enter the final year of his rookie deal this year, explained that he is only focusing on protecting his role as New York's starting running back in the face of trade rumors.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I was seeing it just like everybody else was seeing it," Hall said. But as I said, if people feel like you're not doing your job, you're going to be replaced. It didn't happen. I'm here."

Ad

The Iowa State product added that Glenn informed him that the team was not attempting to trade him.

"At first, I just kind of like, okay, we'll just see what happens," Hall said. "And then, AG called me and told me: 'Breece, you think I want to trade you?' And I was like, I don't know. He's like, 'Breece, I don't want to trade you. I want you to be here. You're going to be here, you're our running back.' And so that felt really good.

Ad

“Then just to sit down with him and have a long conversation, and for him to fill me in. For me to get to know him and everything, it's been cool. And to see how our practices are run, how competitive he likes it to be and how he likes to put the ball down and just let us play. It's been fun."

Ad

Hall will focus on how to return to his peak form under Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand's scheme, and with Justin Fields as his new quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breece Hall wants to prove he's "that guy" with the Jets

It is expected that New York will use a three-man scheme that includes Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. It is based on comments made by Jets coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand this offseason.

Hall has said that he has no issues with the new strategy because the team has good reason to relieve him of some of his duties given his lack of output from the previous campaign. However, he added that he is not content with his potential diminished role. Hall will work hard to convince his new coaches that he is deserving of being the uncontested RB1.

Ad

“I’m around the new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces," Hall said on Wednesday, via Jets beat writer Antwan V. Staley.

"So for me, I got to prove that I am the guy. I feel like my skill set, I’m a three-down back," Hall said. “We have a great running back room, and a lot of healthy competition. But my mentality is every day I’m going to prove that I am the best back on this roster, one of the best backs in the league.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hall, who battled a knee injury that impeded him for the majority of last season, also mentioned that he is now in top physical shape despite not having surgery to treat the injury this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.