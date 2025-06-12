Breece Hall opens up about HC Aaron Glenn's decision not to replace Jets RB after lackluster 2024 season

Breece Hall finished among the top four in the NFL in total yards in 2023 behind Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb. He had 223 rushes for 994 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, along with 76 catches for 591 receiving yards and four scores.
Hall appeared to be developing into one of the league's most dangerous weapons, but he struggled for the majority of the 2024 season. He finished with a career-high five rushing fumbles and a career-low 4.2 yards per run attempt.
There were reports that New York was open to trading the former second-round pick before the draft. It came after Jets coach Aaron Glenn's comment that the team will lean on a committee approach for its rushing attack.
After minicamp on Wednesday, Hall, who will enter the final year of his rookie deal this year, explained that he is only focusing on protecting his role as New York's starting running back in the face of trade rumors.
"I was seeing it just like everybody else was seeing it," Hall said. But as I said, if people feel like you're not doing your job, you're going to be replaced. It didn't happen. I'm here."
The Iowa State product added that Glenn informed him that the team was not attempting to trade him.
"At first, I just kind of like, okay, we'll just see what happens," Hall said. "And then, AG called me and told me: 'Breece, you think I want to trade you?' And I was like, I don't know. He's like, 'Breece, I don't want to trade you. I want you to be here. You're going to be here, you're our running back.' And so that felt really good.
“Then just to sit down with him and have a long conversation, and for him to fill me in. For me to get to know him and everything, it's been cool. And to see how our practices are run, how competitive he likes it to be and how he likes to put the ball down and just let us play. It's been fun."
Hall will focus on how to return to his peak form under Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand's scheme, and with Justin Fields as his new quarterback.
Breece Hall wants to prove he's "that guy" with the Jets
It is expected that New York will use a three-man scheme that includes Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. It is based on comments made by Jets coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand this offseason.
Hall has said that he has no issues with the new strategy because the team has good reason to relieve him of some of his duties given his lack of output from the previous campaign. However, he added that he is not content with his potential diminished role. Hall will work hard to convince his new coaches that he is deserving of being the uncontested RB1.
“I’m around the new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces," Hall said on Wednesday, via Jets beat writer Antwan V. Staley.
"So for me, I got to prove that I am the guy. I feel like my skill set, I’m a three-down back," Hall said. “We have a great running back room, and a lot of healthy competition. But my mentality is every day I’m going to prove that I am the best back on this roster, one of the best backs in the league.”
Hall, who battled a knee injury that impeded him for the majority of last season, also mentioned that he is now in top physical shape despite not having surgery to treat the injury this offseason.
