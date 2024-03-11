Breece Hall prepping Aaron Rodgers-esque pitch for Jets to pull off Tee Higgins trade

Breece Hall is hoping the New York Jets go out and trade for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals franchise tagged Higgins to try and keep him with the team in 2024, however, on Monday, NFL reporter Adam Schefter revealed that Higgins has requested a trade from Cincinnati.

As Schefter reports, Higgins and the Bengals had not engaged in any long-term extension talks, which is why he is asking for a trade.

Following the news of Higgins asking for a trade, New York Jets running back Breece Hall seemed to have interest in getting the wide receiver to join his team.

"Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson bout time we light another bonfire huh," Hall wrote.

On paper, Tee Higgins does make a lot of sense for the New York Jets who are in a win-now window. New York does have Garrett Wilson as their No. 1 receiver, but pairing him with Higgins would help the Jets offense.

New York also has quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from his torn Achilles and it's uncertain how much longer he has left, so going out and trading for a top receiver to help the offense makes a lot of sense.

Will Cincinnati trade Tee Higgins?

Although Tee Higgins has requested a trade, it doesn't mean the Cincinnati Bengals have to trade him. Higgins did get franchise tagged, and after the team made the announcement, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin spoke highly of the decision as they wanted to keep Higgins with the team.

"It's really simple: He's a good player, we want to keep him, and we have resources to do that, so we decided early to do it," Tobin said, via NFL.com. "And that's where we are. We like Tee. We're a better team with Tee. With the way we managed our cap, we had the ability to put the franchise tag on him, and we did."

By franchising Tee Higgins, the wide receiver has a one-year offer worth roughly $21.8 million for 2024. But, the two sides have until July 15 to work out a new long-term deal, should a trade not happen first.

Last season, Higgins recorded 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns, but he only played in 12 games as he dealt with some injuries.

Higgins was drafted in the second round in 2020 out of Clemson and has been a key weapon for Joe Burrow.

