NFL rookie Breece Hall splashes cash on diamond encrusted chain after becoming highest drafted Jets RB in 31 years 

Breece Hall is making the most of life in the NFL. The New York Jets running back celebrated his arrival in the league by purchasing a diamond encrusted chain bearing his initials.

After becoming the highest RB that the franchise has selected in 31 years when his name was called with the 36th overall pick, hopes are high for Breece Hall.

The New York Jets rewarded their faith in the running back by securing him to a four-year, $9 million contract with a signing bonus thought to be around $3.7 million. This has allowed the player a lot more wriggle room with regards to spending his rookie cash.

Being drafted by an NFL franchise is one of the greatest honors a young athlete can have. Breece Hall wanted to commemorate this moment by purchasing himself a trophy.

Al The Jeweler promoted his work on Breece Hall’s chain on Instagram. A short video was uploaded which showed the running back wearing the neck accessory and showing off the diamonds within.

What's on Breece Hall’s outlandish chain?

The chain pays homage to Breece Hall’s career so far by pointing towards his nickname of "Breece the Beast."

His initials are made out of 25 carat rough cut diamonds, whilst there are claw patterns filled with rubies to symbolize the "beast" that Breece is with the ball in his hands.

What is perhaps most impressive about this piece of custom-made jewelry is the fact that the chain features around 35 carats of diamonds.

Heavy.com produced an appraisal of the piece based on the value of diamonds and concluded that the rookie will have paid between $82,000 and $652,000 for the chain.

What is interesting to note is that Hall has indeed shown a prior predilection for outlandish jewelry before.

When he was selected by the New York Jets, he was interviewed immediately afterwards by The NFL Network and was wearing a sizable gold chain. His dental braces are also encrusted with diamonds, although it remains unclear just how expensive they were to produce.

Breece Hall joins his teammate in spectacular jewelry trend

Whilst Hall’s chain is incredibly striking and attractive, he isn’t the first New York Jets star to go down this road. Furthermore, with the ever-increasing amount of money being paid to NFL rookies, this extravagant spending is set to continue.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner was selected fourth in the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately spent some of his rookie money on a new piece of jewelry.

Gardner visited the same jeweler that Hall has purchased his chain from and got a custom design of his own.

Whilst not quite the weight of Hall’s chain, Gardner set the trend of using diamonds to back up a nickname.

The word ’Sauce' has followed Gardner around for much of his college career. He then purchased several custom diamond sauce bottles to commemorate that.

Gardner also frequently wears a diamond necklace of his own, which spells out Sauce. It was seen as part of his draft day ensemble in 2022.

