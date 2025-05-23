Breece Hall shares hilarious 1-word response to controversial post on Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a hilarious response to a tweet Dov Kleiman shared about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday. When the NFL sports personality uploaded a video of one of Penix's throws from a practice session, he praised the Falcons QB in a tweet, which appeared awkward at first glance.

Ad

"Falcons star QB Michael Penix Jr. has the tightest balls you will ever see. The definition of a PERFECT spiral." Kleiman tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Hall caught wind of Kleiman's unique tweet, he appeared to call out the sports personality for the way he phrased the tweet.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Pause," Hall tweeted, followed by five loud crying face emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Falcons took Penix with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He mainly served as the backup to Kirk Cousins in his rookie season.

In five games last season, Penix completed 61 of 105 passes for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

It will be interesting to see if Penix can land the starting berth for the Falcons next season. To do so, he will need to outperform Cousins in the offseason.

Ad

Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets

New York Jets RB Breece Hall - Source: Imagn

The Jets took Breece Hall with the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 rookie contract with the franchise.

Ad

Hall is now set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets.

Across three years with the Jets, Hall has recorded 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns on 512 carries. He has also added 1,292 and eight touchdowns on 152 receptions across 40 games.

It remains to be seen if Hall will sign an extension with the Jets. The RB can use the 2025 season to bolster his contract value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.