  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Breece Hall shares hilarious 1-word response to controversial post on Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr.

Breece Hall shares hilarious 1-word response to controversial post on Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr.

By Arnold
Modified May 23, 2025 16:26 GMT
Breece Hall shares hilarious 1-word response to controversial post on Falcons&rsquo; Michael Penix Jr. (Image Credits - GETTY)
Breece Hall shares hilarious 1-word response to controversial post on Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. (Image Credits - GETTY)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a hilarious response to a tweet Dov Kleiman shared about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday. When the NFL sports personality uploaded a video of one of Penix's throws from a practice session, he praised the Falcons QB in a tweet, which appeared awkward at first glance.

Ad
"Falcons star QB Michael Penix Jr. has the tightest balls you will ever see. The definition of a PERFECT spiral." Kleiman tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Hall caught wind of Kleiman's unique tweet, he appeared to call out the sports personality for the way he phrased the tweet.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Pause," Hall tweeted, followed by five loud crying face emojis.
Ad

The Falcons took Penix with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He mainly served as the backup to Kirk Cousins in his rookie season.

In five games last season, Penix completed 61 of 105 passes for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

It will be interesting to see if Penix can land the starting berth for the Falcons next season. To do so, he will need to outperform Cousins in the offseason.

Ad

Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets

New York Jets RB Breece Hall - Source: Imagn
New York Jets RB Breece Hall - Source: Imagn

The Jets took Breece Hall with the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 rookie contract with the franchise.

Ad

Hall is now set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets.

Across three years with the Jets, Hall has recorded 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns on 512 carries. He has also added 1,292 and eight touchdowns on 152 receptions across 40 games.

It remains to be seen if Hall will sign an extension with the Jets. The RB can use the 2025 season to bolster his contract value.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications