  Breece Hall trade rumors: Jets RB gives blunt response about his future with Jets amid 0-5 start

Breece Hall trade rumors: Jets RB gives blunt response about his future with Jets amid 0-5 start

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:39 GMT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Breece Hall trade rumors: Jets RB gives blunt response about his future with Jets amid 0-5 start - Source: Getty

Breece Hall's career with the New York Jets hasn't gone according to plan. While his own production has seemingly given him reason to have a career beyond his current contract, many speculate it might not be with the Jets. With the Jets sitting as the NFL's last winning team, they find themselves as the top franchise likely to sell assets ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 4.

Hall was asked about his potential to be dealt to another franchise in the coming weeks. According to Zack Rosenblatt of "The Athletic" in an Oct. 10 post, Hall said he wanted to "be a New York Jet."

"Breece Hall asked by British media about trade rumors: 'I’m here, I wanna be here. I wanna be a New York Jet.'"

Of course, wanting to be a member of the Jets doesn't mean that's what he will get. If the Jets want to trade Hall for one reason or another, there's little he can do to resist it. That said, as a member of the team, he still can prove himself so dominant that the Jets decide they can't afford to cut ties for any price.

If he's going to do that, he has to continue the pace shown against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 5, when he rushed for 8.1 yards per carry. Of course, the Jets have the final say.

Exploring potential landing spots for Breece Hall

Breece Hall at Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Breece Hall at Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Breece Hall has proven to be good enough that trading him to the wrong team could come back to bite the New York Jets. As such, any landing spot is likely to be in the NFC

One potential landing spot that oozes sense is the Arizona Cardinals. The team has been hit hard by injuries to their running back room, with James Conner and Trey Benson out for quite some time. The Cardinals are likely to need another feature back heading into 2026 with Conner on the wrong side of 30, so Hall could be an instant fix.

Another team that makes sense is the Chicago Bears. The Bears' running back D'Andre Swift has earned just 3.3 yards per carry this season. By comparison, Hall has averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2025. Sitting at 2-2, the Bears find themselves in need of a spark. Adding Hall could help.

Will Breece Hall see another fabled look at New York in December, or could he find himself in an entirely new corner of the country?

Edited by Ian Van Roy
