Breece Hall trade rumors: NFC West team linked to $19,000,000 move for Jets RB ahead of trade deadline

Breece Hall's introduction to the NFL has been a brutal one. From the rookie rigors of learning the game to suffering through two disappointing Aaron Rodgers seasons for differing reasons, Hall has been through the gauntlet. That gauntlet might be ending soon, however. At least, that is what one NFL analyst believes.Writing in an Oct. 10 piece for Sports Illustrated via On SI, NFL analyst Matt Verderame called a move for Hall to be &quot;wise.&quot; He explained which team should make the move and why.&quot;The Jets are winless, and at least for 2025, hopeless,&quot; Verderame wrote. &quot;Hall is slated to hit free agency next winter, and considering how far New York is from contending, it’d be wise to land a mid-round pick for the 24-year-old.&quot;&quot;With James Conner out for the season due to a foot injury, the 2–2 Cardinals could be in the market. Arizona has plenty of cap space, with $19 million available, and Hall’s cap hit is a proration of $3.4 million. Through three games, Hall has 157 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry.&quot;The $19 million in cap space seemingly would be the funds used to pay for an extension for Hall if the move works out. James Conner, 30 years old, is working under a contract that financially incentivizes the Arizona Cardinals to move on after the season, per Spotrac.Trey Benson injury adds fuel to Breece Hall rumorsBreece Hall rushes against the Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: ImagnWith James Conner out for the season, Trey Benson seemed to be the logical choice via the &quot;next man up&quot; mantra.However, that strategy has been dealt an early test, fueling the reason for the Arizona Cardinals to make the move for Breece Hall.After just one start, Benson has suffered a knee injury, per Adam Schefter in an Oct. 1 report. Benson has been placed on injured reserve. Adding Breece Hall would help mask the loss of both and essentially put the offensive scheme back into Plan A.Conner earned 414 receiving yards and 1,094 rushing yards in 2024. Hall, meanwhile, earned 876 rushing yards and 483 receiving yards in 2024. As such, with a similar split, Hall would fit almost like a glove for the Cardinals in 2025 and be well within his typical rhythm.Otherwise, with Benson and Conner out, it might leave Kyler Murray to be the team's weekly leading rusher, which isn't exactly the best way to keep one's quarterback healthy.