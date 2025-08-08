Brenden Bates' fiancée, Maddy Yohn, announces wedding date 2 days before Browns vs Panthers preseason clash

Brenden Bates’ fiancée, Maddy Yohn, announced the couple’s wedding date ahead of the preseason games of the NFL star. The NFL tight end is looking forward to playing in his second season with the Browns.On Wednesday, Maddy shared a few pictures of her with the NFL star, and in the caption, she revealed the date of their wedding.&quot;7/11/26 can’t come soon enough 💌 M + BB forever!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe posted a beautiful picture of posing beside Brenden Bates, twinning in white outfits. He wore a white shirt and black pants and side-hugged her. Maddy Yohn grabbed attention in a short white dress, keeping her blonde hair open.It was followed by another snap of them posing on a pathway with green plants and trees on the side. He sported a black blazer in the shot. She shared a few more photos with the NFL star.The post came just a few days before Brenden Bates and the Browns start their preseason games. They face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 9, followed by preseason games against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16 and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23.The Browns start the new season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.Brenden Bates’ fiancée, Maddy Yohn, shares glimpse of Tight End University eventDuring the offseason, Brenden Bates and his fiancée, Maddy Yohn, attended the Tight End University event and shared a glimpse of it on June 27.She posted several pictures with a caption where she shared her excitement about the outing.&quot;Freshman year @te_university did not disappoint!!,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYohn posted a beautiful picture with the NFL tight end. She wore denim blue shorts and a leopard-print crop top. She accessorized her look with a cap, while her fiancé wore black pants and a light brown T-shirt. He also wore a cowboy cap, and both posed with drinks in their hands.Bates’ girlfriend also shared a selfie with Taylor Swift from the event, along with a few more pictures with her partner.Bates proposed to Maddy in a romantic setup in New York. In November 2024. The couple shared a post on Instagram announcing their engagement.&quot;Contract extended 11.22.24 ♥️💍,&quot; Yohn wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe planned a beautiful arrangement decorated with candles and red rose petals.