Brett Favre anoints Jordan Love as the “hottest QB” in NFL as Packers star brings Cowboys to their knees in 48-32 playoff win

The Green Bay Packers have an incredible history of successful quarterbacks leading their franchise. They have been fortunate enough to go from Brett Favre to Aaron Roders, two of the greatest in NFL history, with no gap in between. They may have already found their next franchise quarterback in their first season since Rodgers departed for the New York Jets.

Jordan Love opened the 2023 season in his first year as the Packers starter and helped them reach the NFL Playoffs. He then did what many thought he couldn't during the Wild Card round, going on the road to blow out the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys.

While many were surprised at how well Love played during the dominant victory, apparently Favre is not one of them. He gave the young quarterback plenty of praise from his personal X account following the game and reminded everyone that he has been hyping up his abilities for weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Favre said

"I’ve said this for the last several weeks and will continue saying it 'the hottest team in football as well as the hottest QB is the Packers and Jordan Love'. Dangerous team with nothing to lose."

Expand Tweet

Jordan Love was spectacular in his playoff demolition of the Cowboys, completing more than 76% of his passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

As Brett Favre pointed out, he has been playing great for a while now. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions across his past five games. He will try to keep his strong form rolling in a challenging Divisional Round matchup next week.

Who do the Packers play next in the NFL Playoffs?

Jordan Love

Earning the final wild card spot and seventh seed in the NFC means that the Green Bay Packers will need to go on the road for all of the games during the NFL Playoffs this year. They overcame their first test against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won 16 games in a row in their home stadium, but Round 2 will likely be even more difficult.

Their next challenge will come in the Divisional Round gainst the San Francisco 49ers. They earned the top seed in the NFC by having the best record this season, giving them homefield advantage throught the conference playoffs. They are also coming off of their first-round bye, so they had an extra week to rest and prepare.

The Packers will probably need another outstanding performance from Jordan Love to potentially advance again.