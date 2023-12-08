Brett Favre chimes in on Jordan Love slaying Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs with 3 TDs on SNF

Jordan Love has faced various criticisms from fans and those on social media since taking over for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Love silenced many of those critics after his performance against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

Brett Favre, a legend in Green Bay, appeared on Jason Whitlock's show 'Fearless.' He shared his thoughts on Love's effort against Kansas City:

“If you were new to football and watched that game, you’d think the Packers were the defending Super Bowl champs. As a team, collectively, they outplayed the Chiefs. Jordan Love outplayed Mahomes. Now, it’s one game, but for his young career, it’s definitely a statement game."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Favre added:

"I don’t think the Packer faithful had written him off several weeks ago, but I think they were kinda resigned to the fact that this was gonna be a learning curve. We looked forward to next season. But now, they’re in the hunt. The way they’re playing, I would not wanna be the team that faces them the next few weeks.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback went 25-of-36 passing for 267 yards to go with the three touchdowns in the 27-19 win. Green Bay handed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their fourth loss of the season.

Love and the Packers (6-6) have won three straight games and are back in the NFC playoff race. Over Green Bay's past three games, Jordan Love has 857 yards passing, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has a 117.5 passer rating and a 68.6 completion percentage in that stretch.

Jordan Love's girlfriend had a strong message after the win on SNF

Jordan Love's GF, Ronika Stone, at a Packers game. Credit: Ronika Stone (IG)

Love's girlfriend, professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, greeted the Packers quarterback after the Week 13 win on SNF. She took to her Instagram story wearing a T-shirt that shared her feelings about Love:

Love's GF, Ronika Stone in the t-shirt Credit: Ronika Stone (IG)

His girlfriend may be onto something as Love has a .500 record (2-2) against the NFC North this season. Green Bay defeated the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day and the Chicago Bears in Week 1. He remains winless against the Minnesota Vikings.