Brett Favre declares complete confidence in Deion Sanders' son Shedeur as Colorado Buffs stun TCU 45-42

Brett Favre seems to have already chosen his Heisman Trophy winner. With Deion Sanders living up to the first game hype, Favre ended up hyping the coach, as well as his son, Shedeur.

The Colorado Buffs' starting QB, Shedeur Sanders, helped his team secure a 45-42 win against TCU. Shedeur threw for 510 yards with four TDs, making him the first Colorado QB to pass the 500-yard mark.

Naturally, Deion and the team's opening game has impressed many.

Brett Favre, impressed with Sanders' coaching, also chose Shedeur as his 'early' Heisman winner. While it is way too early to form a conclusion, Shedeur's performance has certainly sparked a conversation.

"The Colorado Buffs are back!! Deion is a legit coach and mentor to his players!! Shedeur is an elite QB and my early Heisman winner!!".

Mickey Andrews, a former Florida State University coach, also seemed to agree with Brett Favre. In fact, Andrews never doubted Sanders' coaching.

“The thing about Deion is he’s a guy who believes himself and what he’s doing. He’s not going to let people hang around who are not doing their part. He has such a high standard, beginning with himself."

Patrick Mahomes agrees with Brett Favre's view on Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffs

Like the former Green Bay Packers QB, Patrick Mahomes was also incredibly impressed with Deion Sanders. Apparently, as per the two-time Super Bowl champion, this could just be the beginning of a stunning season.

"Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already! 💪🏽💪🏽".

In fact, the Colorado Buffs' victory is now the first road win for the team since 2021. Sanders, ecstatic about the victory, was equally proud of his son:

Speaking right after the game, Sanders said:

"Look at my son, man. I'm loving these kids. This is a blessing. Buff nation and all the hood that had my back. God is good!"

That being said, fans seemed to agree with what Brett Favre and Mahomes had to say.

The focus, furthermore, also lands on Shedeur. Fans have already begun seeing Shedeur as an elite QB, some of them matching Favre's confidence in the team.

The Buffs' next game is scheduled for September 9, taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home (Folsom Field).