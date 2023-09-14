Brett Favre drops prediction on Aaron Rodgers’ retirement speculation as Jets rush to fill out QB depth

Brett Favre has shared his prediction on Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL.

This off-season, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers at age 39, after deciding to continue to play. Many wondered how much longer Rodgers would play, and everyone in the Jets organization expected it to be for a couple of years.

In Week 1, on just his fourth snap, Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles and is done for the season. With Rodgers already contemplating retirement last off-season, many wondered if this would be it for him.

Brett Favre, however, expects Aaron Rodgers to play next year, as he doesn't think the quarterback will want to go out that way. Here's what he said on "Fearless" to Jason Whitlock:

"Well, I think, this is only my opinion, I believe that he certainly doesn't want to go out that way.

"That being said, there is a lot that goes into coming back, that was unforeseen. I'm sure he wasn't expecting a season-ending injury. With technology today, the surgery, assume should go well.

"I think Aaron has enough competitive spirit in him that he'll come back."

The hope for the New York Jets is Aaron Rodgers will come back next season, even coming off a torn achilles. However, how he will do so at age 40 and coming off a major injury like that is uncertain.

Jets rolling with Zach Wilson after Aaron Rodgers' injury

With Aaron Rodgers done for the season, the New York Jets will be starting former second-overall pick Zach Wilson.

Wilson has had his struggles in the NFL, including being benched last season. However, with Rodgers done for the year, the Jets will turn their faith to Wilson.

Even without Rodgers, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has confidence in his team.

He spoke to reporters on Tuesday:

"I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary onto our team name. Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing and we love him, but I think there's 52 other guys in the locker room plus the 16 practice squad guys that believe that we can do a hell of a lot of good things here.

"We got a championship-caliber defense, we got great skill guys on the offensive side of the ball."

The Jets did beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and will now head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday.