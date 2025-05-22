Brett Favre faces fresh scrutiny after Jenn Sterger reveals how outdated tech exposed his alleged actions

The scandal involving former NFL star Brett Favre has returned to the news. This time, it’s because of what former Jets reporter Jenn Sterger recently shared in an interview on the George Janko Show.

On Thursday, she talked about how technology from the early 2000s helped reveal what she believes Favre did.

Sterger said Favre sent her inappropriate messages and photos back in 2008, while he was playing for the New York Jets. These claims first became public in 2010. Now, she’s giving more details.

"I never met Brett Favre," Sterger said. [34:35] "The only reason that I assume that it’s him is because of the voicemails."

Back then, deepfakes and voice-changing tech didn’t exist, so she believes the recordings were real.

To which, George Janko, the host, pointed out how careless the messages seemed.

“Very sloppy work," Janko said, "by the way—for you to be using emails so like no one knows who you are, and then throw a voicemail up is wildly dumb, bro."

The former Jets reporter explained that she got the photos through T-mail, which was a messaging system on the old Sidekick phones.

“Do you know what T-mail is?” she joked. “Which makes this story so much sadder. It’s like the T-mail, the Crocs... like, we can go so many directions with where this went wrong.”

Back in 2008, Favre was already married. He tied the knot with Deanna Favre in 1996.

Sterger's interview comes shortly after Netflix released a documentary called Untold: The Fall of Favre. The film looks into both the sexting scandal and the former Green Bay quarterback's role in a welfare fraud case in Mississippi.

Jenn Sterger has spoken out about how the scandal derailed her media career and how she felt mistreated by the public and the NFL at the time. Brett Favre reportedly admitted to leaving voicemails for Sterger but denied sending explicit photos.

Brett Favre's sexting scandal involving Jenn Sterger came to light two years after the alleged incident

The Brett Favre scandal became public in 2010 when a website called Deadspin shared claims that the football star had sent inappropriate messages and photos to Jenn Sterger, who was a reporter for the New York Jets. These messages were said to be from 2008, when Favre played for the Jets.

Sterger had told a blogger about what happened, but she didn’t mean for it to become a big story. Still, the details got out, and Deadspin got copies of the messages. This led to lots of news coverage.

The NFL looked into the situation, but Commissioner Roger Goodell said there wasn’t enough proof to say Favre broke the league’s rules. In the end, Favre was fined $50,000 because he didn’t fully help with the investigation.

Looking back, Brett Favre had a 20-year career in the NFL, which was mostly with the Green Bay Packers.

He started his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991. However, he was soon traded to the Packers, where he became the starting quarterback in 1992.

After leaving the Packers in 2007, he played one year with the New York Jets and then joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. Finally, Brett Favre retired in 2010.

