Brett Favre slips while coming off stage at Senior Bowl event

The Senior Bowl is afoot. For Brett Favre fans, the highlight of the week took place at a little restaurant called Moe's Original BBQ. It's located on the outskirts of downtown Mobile, Alabama. After the second day of Senior Bowl practices, the restaurant hosted a fundraising event. In the backroom of the eatery, a silent auction took place, featuring signed helmets from Mac Jones, Brett Favre and others.

The event was 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, local time. The climax of the night was Brett Favre's arrival in the flesh. Put simply, the room was packed with kids and adults waiting for the retired Packer to show up. Around 7:30 PM local time, the star walked into the room to a standing ovation from upwards of 100 people. Favre took to the knee-high stage in the corner of the room where a local musician had been playing.

He was joined by an interviewer, and the two talked about his career and memories of the Senior Bowl. The conversation lasted about 20 minutes. Following the interview, the quarterback started to get set up to sign autographs. He decided it would be easiest to sit on the stage.

Brett Favre's fall

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

While walking down the stairs to get off the stage, Favre slipped and fell back onto the stairs. The crowd gasped, and after a scary moment, he stood up. It was a piece of Titans' memorabilia (presumably from the auction that was set up right next to the stairs) that caused the fall. Favre made a joke, saying that it was a Titans' helmet, so it didn't matter.

Put simply, the room full of Favre's fans didn't care about the helmet. They simply wanted to make sure their quarterback was alright. Based on his response, it was clear the quarterback was more concerned about damaging the helmet than his own health. One could say that, as a quarterback, he's taken so many hits and falls over the years that one more was nothing new.

At 52 years old, the quarterback is coming to an age where falls get scarier every single time, even for someone who has fallen in front of stadiums full of tens of thousands for a living.

Moe's Original BBQ @moesobbq Our South Alabama crew enjoyed meeting NFL legend Brett Farve when they hosted Special Spectators Senior Bowl Fundraiser & Reunion. Our South Alabama crew enjoyed meeting NFL legend Brett Farve when they hosted Special Spectators Senior Bowl Fundraiser & Reunion. https://t.co/A4iWMGWcnr

The quarterback played in the NFL from 1991 until 2010. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 1991 until 2007. In 2008, he played for the New York Jets. In 2009 and 2010, he played for the Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 2010 season. In his career, he went 186-112. At one point, he held the record for career touchdown passes with 508 before losing it to Peyton Manning.

The quarterback got his start in the NFL at the Senior Bowl, just a short drive from where he was that night. This year, players such as Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong, and Malik Willis are showing what they have to offer. Will any of them remember this week with the same fondness in 30 years as the former Green Bay quarterback? Tune into the Senior Bowl to be a part of history.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Senior Bowl can be seen live on NFL Network on Saturday, February 5th, at 1:30 PM CT, 2:30 PM EST.

Edited by Windy Goodloe