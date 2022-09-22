Brett Favre gets roasted by former teammate for 'stealing money from the poorest people' in Mississippi 

Brett Favre is under fire for allegedly getting the then-governor of Mississippi to divert $5 million from welfare funds to be used to build a new volleyball stadium at his daughter's university. Texts show the legendary quarterback asking if there was any way the money could be traced back to him.

The NFL world is none too pleased with the former Green Bay Packers star, perhaps signified best by a former teammate of his sending out a scathing tweet.

Sage Rosenfels was briefly his teammate when the Hall of Famer joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2009.

Both quarterbacks retired in 2010, the final time Favre retired and actually stuck with it. Rosenfels stated in his tweet that since the two of them have left the NFL, one of them has managed to not commit any crimes like this.

Sage Rosenfels @SageRosenfels18 Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state. Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state.

The welfare fund in Mississippi is designed to help those in desperate need. The scam took $5 million from them for a sports stadium that wasn't exactly necessary and it's rumored that the entire wide-reaching scandal stole about $77 million in total.

According to World Population Review, Mississippi is the poorest state in the United States, with an estimated 18.8% living in poverty, and many of those are the ones that were stolen from.

The legendary quarterback is currently under fire

Rosenfels didn't call out his ex-teammate by name, but it's very clear who he's talking about and how he feels about them.

Sage Rosenfels isn't the only former NFL player to brutally roast Brett Favre

Shannon Sharpe may not have played with the legendary quarterback, but he believes he knows what kind of person he is. This news isn't totally surprising to him, but he blasted the Hall of Famer nonetheless:

“Well, I don’t think nothing can tarnish it (Favre's NFL legacy), because if you go back and look at his history in the NFL, it should have tarnished it already. I talked to people that were in the room when Brett Favre went into the Hall of Fame and nobody mentioned text messages he sent to that Jets masseuse. Nobody mentioned the addiction that he suffered from."

He went on to call Favre a "sorry mofo" for stealing from the underserved in the poorest state in America. It's unclear how much this will affect his legacy, but at least a few former NFL players are fed up with the former Packers quarterback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far