Green Bay Packers star reveals savage prank Brett Favre pulled off on a rookie Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is the leader of the Green Bay Packers franchise. It is hard to imagine him getting pranked in the locker room today. But things were different when he was a rookie. It is an NFL tradition for veteran players to poke some fun at the expense of rookies.

On a recent episode of Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the Packers' offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and tight-end Robert Tonyan were discussing some of the pranks they were planning for this year's rookie class.

During their discourse, they revealed the savage prank 3-time MVP Brett Favre pulled on rookie Aaron Rodgers.

Bakhtiari said that one prank he wants to do is to put a rookie’s actual practice helmet on that table with a note that says “please sign.” All the players will sign the helmet, and the rookie ends up having to practice in a helmet filled with signatures, leaving him to be ridiculed by his teammates.

After he got done explaining the prank, Tonyan disclosed, “Guess who did that. Brett Favre to A-Rod.”

Favre was a known jokester in the dressing room during his time in Wisconsin, along with being exceptionally talented with the football.

He was the first NFL quarterback to obtain 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, 200 wins, and victories over all 32 teams. He won the Super Bowl in 1996, along with three consecutive league MVP titles.

Aaron rodgers finally reveals why he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 last year

Aaron Rodgers reveals why he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 was the hottest story in November 2021. He essentially tricked the league on the issue of being 'immunized' against the virus.

At the time, he stated that he was allergic to something specific in the COVID vaccine. It turns out, he was allergic to a chemical known as Polyethylene Glycol (PEG).

The quarterback further added that he took "diluted strands of the virus" which emulated the effects of the vaccine. Rodgers stated that it was "doing what the vaccine was supposed to do."

Rodgers has developed a reputation for being unable to lead his team in the playoffs after a mighty regular season. The pressure is on the back-to-back MVP to fire the Packers' unproven offense into the playoffs and make a push for the SuperBowl.

We will see how they get on when their season kicks off next month against the Minnesota Vikings.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Bussin' with the Boys and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat