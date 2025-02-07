Brett Favre makes feelings known on Sterling Sharpe being elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packer wide receiver Sterling Sharpe is heading to Canton and his former quarterback couldn’t be happier.

Sharpe was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, a selection that his fellow Hall of Fame teammate Brett Favre is thrilled about.

Following the announcement, Favre posted his joy on X on Friday, saying:

"Congrats to Sterling. Definitely deserves to be there and one of the most consistent to ever play the wide receiver position!"

Sterling Sharpe played his entire NFL career with the Cheeseheads from 1988 until 1994, and some of his best seasons were with Favre under center. Favre and Sharpe didn’t team up until 1992 when the Atlanta Falcons traded the QB to Green Bay.

In Favre’s first season as their QB, Sharpe led the league in receiving yards (1,461), catches (108) and touchdowns (13). Sharpe would go on to lead the NFL again in catches the following season while also besting everyone in TD grabs in 1994 (18).

Sadly, a neck injury that year forced him to retire cutting short what could have been a much longer career full of accolades. In 2025, he was the lone finalist in the Seniors, Coach, and Contributor category to make it to the Hall of Fame.

Sterling Sharpe maximized his opportunity

To even be in the mix for a spot in the Hall of Fame in Sharpe’s shortened career as a professional is quite an achievement. The former South Carolina receiver played seven seasons in the NFL, but over that short span was quite impressive.

He earned five Pro Bowl selections in his seven seasons with the Packers and was an All-Pro three of those times. He also put up at least 1,000 yards through the air in five campaigns and found the end zone at least once every season. He was Favre’s calming influence when he came to Green Bay and the two had some magical campaigns together.

The only unfortunate thing for Sterling Sharpe was that he wasn’t around long enough to enjoy the Packers’ Super Bowl triumph in 1996 and he would’ve surely played a big part of that team.

If the name Sharpe sounds familiar, it’s because Sterling is the older brother of former tight end Shannon Sharpe, who won three Super Bowls in his career and was a First-team All-Pro four times. The two will go down in history as the first brothers to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

