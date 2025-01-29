Brett Favre makes feelings known on throwing Andy Reid under the bus 27 years ago with Packers

Brett Favre took to X to post a throwback video, which gave a glimpse of a young Andy Reid’s days with the Green Bay Packers 27 years ago. It showed the current Kansas City Chiefs coach taking the heat for a botched play call during his time as an assistant coach under Mike Holmgren.

In the video, Favre is seen jokingly telling Reid, “I love you, man."

To which, Reid replies:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, I can tell. I hope you still love me after I get my a** whooped."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Moments later, the scene shifts to Holmgren furiously questioning the sideline staff about a failed play:

"What happened on the screen? Why'd we run that?"

Immediately, Reid admits fault, saying, “That’s me.”

Trending

Holmgren’s response: “Why, why is it you?"

Reid: "That's me, I sent in the wrong thing."

Holmgren: "The formation?"

Reid: "Moonlight F short, I sent it in."

Now, decades later, Favre, who was spotted smirking in the throwback clip, shared the video and captioned it writing:

"Gotta love Coach Andy Reid taking one for the team."

Expand Tweet

Clearly, here, Brett Favre appreciates Reid's leadership qualities that have defined his legendary career.

It is heartwarming to see the former Packers QB being active on social media since he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In the past, he has shown concern about the long-term effects of his football career, particularly regarding Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). It is a condition in the brain that can be caused due to repeated head injuries.

Brett Favre and Andy Reid worked together in the Green Bay Packers

Andy Reid joined the Packers as an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach in 1992. In 1997, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach, where he worked closely with former QB, Brett Favre.

During this time, the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI in the 1996 season and reached the Super Bowl again in 1997.

After leaving the Packers in 1999, he helped the Eagles reach several NFC Championship games and even a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Favre continued his Hall of Fame career with the Packers.

Since joining the Chiefs in 2013, Reid has achieved astonishing success and is now targeting an unprecedented three-peat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.