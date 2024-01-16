The Green Bay Packers destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in Sunday's NFL playoffs wild-card round matchup. They did so on the road as huge underdogs and became the first seven-seed to defeat a two-seed in playoff history. Considering they are also the youngest team in the NFL this year, as well as the youngest ever to win a playoff game, their accomplishment was massive.

Jordan Love has been one of the biggest reasons for their success this season, as he has been spectacular in his first year replacing Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay legend Brett Favre believes that Love has not been getting the public credit he deserves, given the challenging situation he stepped into. He discussed this during a recent episode of "Fearless."

"My personal opinion is that talk shows should be talking about the pressure Jordan Love is under, taking over from Aaron Rodgers," Favre said. "Keep in mind, last year with Aaron Rodgers, they did not make the playoffs. This year with Jordan Love, they did make the playoffs.

"Not only made the playoffs, but their first playoff game was won in dominant fashion. Whether you like it or not, that performance yesterday was a Super Bowl performance. If they perform that way the rest of the way, they’re in the Super Bowl, and quite frankly, in my opinion, they win it.

"I can’t believe I’m saying that with the youngest team in football, but you can not deny that that performance yesterday was anything short of spectacular. And Jordan Love has ascended throughout the year."

The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Detroit Lions in the final regular season game last year to keep them out of the NFL playoffs. In his first starting season, Jordan Love did what Aaron Rodgers could not in his final year with the team. Brett Favre doesn't think this factor is getting enough air time, considering the tremendous pressure he was under in replacing a legend.

Love will get another opportunity to keep his incredible season going and start building his legacy in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. He will have to go on the road against the best team in the NFC all season long. Pulling off another upset will be difficult, but that didn't stop him in his destruction of the Dallas Cowboys.

When do the Packers play the 49ers?

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will travel to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The game will be played on prime time on Saturday, Jan. 20, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. It will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and broadcast nationally on Fox.