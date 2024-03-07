Brett Favre’s former front-office executive contrasts former Packers QB with Russell Wilson

Brett Favre exited the NFL just before Russell Wilson turned the league on its head with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the two are currently tied in how many Super Bowl rings they have.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, who worked with Favre in New York, compared the former Packers quarterback with Wilson. Here's how he put it:

Mike Tannenbaum: "[00:07:27] I'm not saying he was Brett Favre, but Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, the face of the franchise. You want them to have an environment where they could study. They could be there and have some peace and quiet. [00:07:56]" [29.4] Get Up

Tannenbaum's comments allude to one of the biggest talking points of the Russell Wilson era in Denver. In 2022, the quarterback had his own office to the disdain of many fans and analysts around the league. When Sean Payton arrived in 2023, one of his early moves was to remove Wilson's elite status among the players, including his office.

What followed Payton's arrival was a season that served much more as a return to form for the former Seahawks quarterback. After throwing for just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022, he jumped up to 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023.

His wins also saw a spike. He went 4-11 in 2022 and nearly doubled his win total with a 7-8 record. Wilson ripped off five consecutive wins including four wins against playoff teams, including a blowout win over Patrick Mahomes.

The lone win that came against a team not to make the playoffs was the Minnesota Vikings, who were riding high with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in relief of Kirk Cousins.

Russell Wilson-less Broncos embark on extreme rebuild

Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons at Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

Now, however, the Denver Broncos face a rebuild. The team released post-Manning hero Justin Simmons and rumors are running rampant of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick potentially getting the axe as well.

Following the news, fans have braced for the worst for 2024. Of course, the biggest piece to the puzzle will be who the team hands the starting quarterback role.

With free agency on the horizon, some fans have braced for the team to get a veteran to mentor and buy time for the team's next rookie quarterback. Others hope to see a premium rookie selection in the 2024 NFL Draft which will start in Week 1.