It was a tough loss for the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love, who had the number one seed on the ropes in a late loss that was sealed by a Love interception. They played pretty well in even getting a lead late on one of the NFL's most dominant teams, but it fell just short.

Packers legend and former NFL MVP Brett Favre praised his former team, saying that he was proud of them and even had some admittedly high praise for their current signal caller.

Favre said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Great game and tough loss for my Packers. I’m sure I speak for all packer fans when I say 'we are very proud of you and can’t wait to see what the future holds'. Lots to be excited about. Jordan keep your chin up because I believe you can be the best Packer QB yet. Congrats 49ers."

This is a bold statement given the historic QBs the Packers have had. They've been one of the NFL's most successful at finding good quarterbacks throughout history.

They had Bart Starr, then they ended up with Hall of Famer Favre. He was succeeded by future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who has been followed up by a potential superstar in the making in Love.

If Favre is to be believed, Love could well be the best one of all of them.

Jordan Love starred in first year as a starter

The Green Bay Packers have perfected the formula. Find a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and draft a successor to sit behind him for a couple of seasons. Have that successor take over when the veteran leaves. They've done it twice now, so it figures that they'll go down this road again in 12 or so years when Jordan Love is in the twilight of his career.

Jordan Love had a good year

Nevertheless, Love looks very good. He looks like a capable player who could push this team to new heights with more experience. He turned it on down the stretch and got the Packers to the playoffs almost solely on the strength of the offense and then upset the second-seed Dallas Cowboys at home, capping off an excellent season.