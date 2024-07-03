Brett Favre slams Gavin Newsom as 'villain' as 2024 Presidential race heats up

Brett Favre has been retired for more than a decade. However, the former Packers franchise quarterback is still finding ways to be relevant. Favre accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of looking like an enemy in a photo posted online.

Favre's comment was made in agreement with swimmer Riley Gaines' declaration that Newsom "just looks like a villain."

"Yes he does!!" Favre exclaimed on Twitter/X on Wednesday morning.

With the presidential election on the horizon once again, athletes and public figures are seemingly only getting more political with their posts. Favre has long been known as a Republican. With Newsom holding office as a bona fide Democrat leader of a historically democratic state in California, Favre stands on the opposite end of the aisle.

Brett Favre delivers barrage of thank yous to former teammates

Brett Favre at American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

The Packers franchise quarterback made his fortune and fame in Green Bay. Despite the end of his career having long since passed, Favre took the time to thank dozens of teammates on social media.

"I loved every 1 of my teammates and here are a few thk U Dougie P, Hass, Ty, Brunell, Rob Davis, Frank Winters, Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Sterling, Ryan Longwell, Edgar Bennett, Antonio Freeman, Reggie W, Gilbert Brown, Earl Dotson, Keith Jackson, Bubba, Mark Chmura," he wrote.

He went on to thank even more, thanking a total of about 40 teammates. He went on to dedicate a complete post to wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

"My career would have not been as productive nor long, if not for Sterling Sharpe my first 2 years. Sterling was a man amongst boys, he also was one of the smartest players in my 20 years. I think 84 without question should be in Canton. Career cut short by neck injury! 84HOF," he posted.

The posts came over the course of multiple days from June 11 to June 13. Prior to the thank yous, his last original post came on Jan. 21 in response to the Packers losing in the playoffs.

In total, every original post by the former quarterback concerned his former team this year. He did repost a few stories and scores from other events, but when it came down to posting an original thought, he decided to lock into the team he spent the bulk of his career with.

