Brett Favre takes issue with Packers' proposal to ban Tush Push - "It's ridiculous" 

Brett Favre played 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday he questioned the recent move that has been pushed by his former franchise. This offseason, the Packers have introduced a proposal to ban the tush push, the well-known quarterback sneak play that has been popularised by the Eagles.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ricky Cobb Show, Favre addressed the Packers' proposal to ban the move and spoke against his former team's stance on the play.

“Why would you remove that from the game?" Favre said. "I mean, as far as I know, no one's got hurt on the tush push. And I'm not saying that I'm a fan of Philly. I'm not saying I'm a fan of the play itself, but it sounds to me like no one's been able to stop it, so the best way to stop it is to get rid of it."

"So, I think it's ridiculous, but again, if someone has gotten hurt because of that play over and over again, then maybe look at it," the Hall of Famer added. "But, just because you can't stop it, there's no reason to disband it."

Brett Favre doesn't think Aaron Rodgers will retire

Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers talks to backup quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 on the bench during NFL game action against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 17, 2006, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers was once Brett Favre's backup at quarterback when Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Like Favre, Rodgers too, has now played for the New York Jets after completing his stint in Green Bay.

“He looked at the end of last year pretty similar to what he had looked like, you know, in his last five years with the Packers, and that was good, you know, the guy can play," the NFL legend said on The Ricky Cobb Show on Tuesday. "He's extremely smart. It's just whether or not he wants to go through it again."

"You know, I just don't think that the competitor that he is, (he) will throw in the towel," the Hall of Famer said. "And, you know, if he can find the team that he wants to win, have another chance at the Super Bowl, he's got to find the team that gives him the best opportunity and hope they are willing to sign him."

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been in contact with the Steelers and was recently spotted working out with Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf.

