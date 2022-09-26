Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal: Packers legend explored using prison labor to build tennis facilities at daughter’s college

New details have been revealed in the Brett Favre scandal involving welfare money. Texts from Favre show he wanted prison labor in order to build facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi, the daughter that his college attended. In an attempt to save money, Favre suggested using “the prison industry possibly as a builder.”

Ale @aliasvaughn



1. “I’m still trying to save money on [the] Vball facility."



2. Favre suggested “the prison industry possibly as a builder.”



@highbrow_nobrow



buff.ly/3BJfgt1 Texts show Brett Favre asked about using prison labor to build tennis facilities at his daughter's college:1. “I’m still trying to save money on [the] Vball facility."2. Favre suggested “the prison industry possibly as a builder.” Texts show Brett Favre asked about using prison labor to build tennis facilities at his daughter's college:1. “I’m still trying to save money on [the] Vball facility." 2. Favre suggested “the prison industry possibly as a builder.” @highbrow_nobrowbuff.ly/3BJfgt1

Winning Super Bowl XXXI in 1997 with the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre has been under scrutiny as of late due to a welfare scandal. It’s alleged that Favre attempted to use state welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at Southern Miss. Not just that, but former Gov. Phil Bryant is also involved with the scandal. Favre and Bryant also discussed using private donations. Both attended the University of Southern Mississippi.

Bryant has attempted to distance himself from Brett Favre, putting out dozens of text messages between him and the quarterback. Bryant is trying to prove that he wasn’t aware of the former quarterback using welfare money from the state. However, the texts do not accurately reflect the entire conversation between the two.

The latest texts, which were hand-selected by the attorney of Phil Bryant, highlight how Bryant and Favre were speaking in 2017 about raising private donations. Bryant’s filing read, “Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Governor Bryant, New and Favre were pursuing MDHS funds for the USM Volleyball Center.”

The Brett Favre saga is only beginning

Bryant and his attorney claim that they weren’t aware Brett Favre, as well as state officials, were allegedly soaking up welfare funds. However, that’s not the only argument that Bryant is making. He also claims that they were trying to pass state welfare money through a USM Athletic Foundation lease. Bryant claims they were doing that in an attempt to bypass federal regulations.

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

There was one text in particular that showed that Bryant could potentially be innocent. In September 2019, Bryant would warn Favre after a meeting about the volleyball stadium. The text would read, “We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison. [smiley face, sunglasses emoji.”

Lindy Li @lindyli So not only did Brett Favre—worth $100 million—steal $5 million from the poorest Americans to build a stadium for his daughter’s college



But he also tried to exploit prison labor to build the locker rooms?!



One of the wealthiest men in Mississippi still has a plantation mindset So not only did Brett Favre—worth $100 million—steal $5 million from the poorest Americans to build a stadium for his daughter’s collegeBut he also tried to exploit prison labor to build the locker rooms?!One of the wealthiest men in Mississippi still has a plantation mindset

However, it would once again get shady for Bryant after he would make a particular request to the court. That request: Bryant doesn’t want to show all of the goods to the public. If he is forced to share all of the texts with the court, Bryant wants the evidence protected from both the media and the general public.

Things are looking pretty bad right now in the state of Mississippi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far