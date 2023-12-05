Brett Rypien career earnings: How much has Jets backup QB made in the NFL so far?

The New York Jets want to cut quarterback Tim Boyle after adding Brett Rypien to their practice squad, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

This is only a stopgap measure while the Jets decide who starts as quarterback, especially in light of the Monday story from The Athletic that said that Zach Wilson was hesitant to take back the starting position.

Let's now examine Brett Rypien's earnings during his NFL career.

How much has Brett Rypien earned in the NFL?

Rypien played his collegiate football in Boise State. In 2019, as an undrafted free agent, he signed his first NFL professional contract with the Denver Broncos. He has also been a member of the Los Angeles Rams' team.

According to Spotrac, Rypien's first NFL contract was a three-year, $1.76 million deal with the Broncos. It contained a $10,000 signing bonus, a $146,000 guaranteed and an average salary of $588,333 each year.

Rypien signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams in May but was cut loose three months later and re-signed to the practice squad. His contract with the Rams was a one-year, $1.08 million contract.

Overall, Rypien has made $3.73 million over his NFL career, according to Spotrac.

Will Brett Rypien start for the New York Jets?

This season, the quarterback scenario for the New York Jets has been an absolute catastrophe.

Before the 2023 season, they signed experienced quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lead them, but a few plays into his debut, the QB suffered a terrible Achilles injury.

Despite Rodgers' best efforts to recover, the team's appalling quarterback performance has left them with a 4-8 record and almost out of the postseason race.

It means that there's a good probability that Rodgers doesn't make a real comeback this season.

Zach Wilson was benched in the last two games after struggling to replace Aaron Rodgers.

In those games, Tim Boyle began at center but was equally ineffective. Late in the team's 13-8 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, Trevor Siemian took Boyle's position. Siemian didn't perform any better than Wilson or Boyle, though,

Given all that's going on, there's a good likelihood that Brett Rypien, who recently joined the Jets' practice squad, will be promoted to the starting lineup and play quarterback until the end of the campaign.