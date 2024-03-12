Brian Burns has finally found a new team. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers were reported to be trading the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker (as well as their 2024 second-round pick) to the New York Giants in exchange for three draft picks (2024 second and fifth rounds and 2025 fifth round).

He subsequently received a massive contract - $150 million over five years, with roughly $88 million guaranteed - just a week after being franchise-tagged.

The Panthers were immediately mocked and condemned for losing Burns, one of the few bright spots of their mostly-moribund David Tepper era, for relatively little:

"WE DIDNT EVEN GET A FIRST ROUND PICK THIS TEAM IS PATHETIC," one tweeted.

How the Brian Burns transaction affects Giants, Panthers

When the Carolina Panthers had franchise-tagged Brian Burns, there was little optimism that he would stay in Charlotte. The team had tabled talks of an extension, leading to expectations that he would find a new home.

However, what's surprising about Monday's trade is the meager return first-year general manager Dan Morgan got from the New York Giants for losing the 16th overall pick of 2019.

Just before the 2022 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams had offered his predecessor Scott Fitterer two first-round picks and a second-round one in exchange for the linebacker but were rebuffed.

Notably, they had also offered four post-first round picks in exchange for running back Christian McCaffrey at the time, but Fitterer rejected the proposal. McCaffrey was subsequently traded to the San Francisco 49ers for that package.

The Panthers decided to keep Brian Burns as he entered his fifth-year option. But the fifth year could have not gone worse: the team went 2-15, the worst record in the 17-game era. And now he's leaving.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Giants may have pulled off a massive fleecing, especially with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence getting more help:

"In an NFC East that once again feels wide open, the Giants have a legitimate strength on one side of the ball.

"Defensive end is arguably the second-most important position in football, and while the Giants gave up draft assets and spent big on Burns, having to pay a good pass-rusher is a good problem to have."

That leaves Morgan with much pressure to find a new pass rusher. He has also lost Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders. He has six chances to do so in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.