Brian Callahan drops update on Titans’ plan with first overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is keeping the team's plans with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft close to his chest.

The Titans will be selecting first in the 2025 NFL draft after a disappointing 3-14 season. With the No. 1 pick, Tennessee could select a quarterback or take star pass rusher Abdul Carter or two-way star Travis Hunter.

"We are open to everything," Callahan said, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Monday.

As Callahan says, the Titans are keeping their options open, meaning they could even trade the pick. However, all signs point to Tennessee selecting Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward first overall. Oddsmakers have Ward at -2000, which implies a 95.2% chance of being the No. 1 selection.

Ward could be the franchise quarterback for Tennessee in 2025 and going forward. At Miami last season, he went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Titans have a short list of potential options at first overall

Although Cam Ward is a heavy favorite to be the first player off the board, the Tennessee Titans say they haven't made a decision.

Brian Callahan said the team is still discussing its options, but it is a short list of four names at the No. 1 pick.

"I think it's a short list at No. 1 for sure, it's all the guys that I think are worthy of it," Callahan told NFL Network, via NFL, "the ones that everyone talks about out there, and between Travis (Hunter) and Shedeur (Sanders) and Cam (Ward) and Abdul Carter. I think those are, that's the top of the draft for me, those are the most elite players in the draft.

"There's going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them, but I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it."

Although Callahan said the Titans are exploring those four, he believes the team is getting closer to a decision.

"We're getting closer for sure, all of the processes are moving right along," Callahan said. "...I would say we have a pretty good feel for what direction we're headed by early April here, and you put the final touches on it and tie the bow over it by the time you get to the draft."

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

