Cam Ward is eager to prove his worth to the Tennessee Titans in his rookie year with the franchise. However, Ward's desire to learn got him kicked out of the team's office a few times for being in there for too long.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Callahan welcomed Ward's enthusiasm to know more about the team's plays, but insisted that the rookie needs to dial back the intensity in preparation for a long season.

"I had that conversation (with him). You know, everybody always starts out, out of the gate pretty hot," Callahan said. "But you start to get into an actual routine, and you understand how long of the season it is, and the marathon that it is for young players. From the time they finish the college season, the time they finish in NFL season.

"I've made that point again. It's not telling him what to do, I'm just making the point that there's a lot ahead of him that he's not aware of yet... So they learn, they figure it out. Let's try to help them and give them advice and point it out again. But I have no problem, guys, trying to get the work in."

Easton Freeze @@eastonfreeze Cam Ward has been coming in at 5am, and then having to be kicked out of the building some nights. I asked Titans HC Brian Callahan how you manage a singularly-focused player like him:

The Titans took Ward with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. Although Tennessee has not made the playoffs since the 2021 season, many feel the team can return to the postseason with the rookie QB leading the offense.

Titans un-retired Warren Moon's No. 1 jersey for rookie Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Just a few days after the Titans drafted Cam Ward, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former team QB Warren Moon chose to un-retire his No.1 jersey for the rookie.

Ward reportedly signed a four-year, $48,839,618 rookie contract with the Titans. He will earn $32,159,720 as part of his signing bonus and earn an average annual salary of $12,209,905.

The Titans have not made Ward their official QB1, since they want him to earn the starting role in the offseason. However, many feel that Ward will be the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 1 next season.

