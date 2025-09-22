Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Russell Wilson's future status as QB1 for Week 4 vs. Chargers while Giants fans demand Jaxson Dart to start

Brian Daboll's New York Giants fell to their third straight loss of the season in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. After the 22-9 loss to Kansas City, Daboll was asked whether Russell Wilson would continue as New York's QB1 against the LA Chargers in Week 4.&quot;Yeah, you guys have asked me about players after games,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;I'm not gonna answer that.Wilson, who is in his first year with the Big Blue, went 18-of-32 for 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Chiefs. Amid his struggles, Giants fans in the stadium booed the veteran and chanted for rookie QB Jaxson Dart to lead the team's offense moving forward.The calls for Dart began after Wilson threw his second interception near the end of the first half. The Giants subbed Dart in for a play in the second half, but the rookie was replaced by Wilson once more after the snap.The Giants brought on Dart once again in the second half, and there were some excited cheers. However, the MetLife Stadium was echoed with boos when the rookie headed back to the sideline two snaps later.The Giants took Dart with the No. 25 pick in this year's NFL draft. Many believe that he could be the face of the franchise for the future. However, it's unclear whether Daboll will give Dart the starting role against the Chargers on Sunday.Brian Daboll is under pressure to deliver amid Giants' poor start to the 2025 seasonNFL: New York Giants QB Brian Daboll - Source: ImagnBrian Daboll is in his fourth year as the Giants' coach. Although he led New York to the playoffs in his first season, the team has struggled for consistency ever since. Since the Giants are yet to win a game this season, Daboll is under pressure to deliver the goods. However, things won't get easier for the coach when his team hosts the high-flying, unbeaten LA Chargers in Week 4.Daboll's coaching record with the Giants currently stands at 18-35-1. This is certainly not great reading, especially for a team that wants to be a Super Bowl contendor. Daboll and the Giants will have to turn things around soon if they want to make the playoffs this season,