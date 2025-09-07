Brian Daboll reveals true feelings on Russell Wilson costing Giants the game with disastrous performance vs. Commanders

The New York Giants offense remains a mess.The exhibition of Russell Wilson against the Washington Commanders was disappointing. The veteran quarterback led the team to just six points in his debut with the Giants, completing less than 50% of his throws and averaging just 4.5 yards per attempt.After preseason, many Giants fans wanted to see Jaxson Dart leading the team. The first-round rookie stacked encouraging performances in his playing time. Head coach Brian Daboll, however, did not fall into the trap: Dart remains the backup to the veteran.Speaking to reporters after the first game of the season, Daboll was asked about Wilson's individual performance. While he did say that he wanted to evaluate the tape before making any assumptions, his message all but said that the veteran will remain the starter for the upcoming weeks:&quot;We're just right here after the game. We've got to do better overall. We'll get focused and ready to go. I got confidence in Russell. We're gonna go back, evaluate the tape... this game isn't on Russell Wilson. I want to make that clear.&quot;There were no turnovers for the team. But they also couldn't do much offensively. Despite a few good throws to Malik Nabers, Wilson failed to get the offense into rhythm. The absence of Andrew Thomas, their best offensive lineman, did not help matters.Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones leads his new team to victory in his Colts debutIf Russell Wilson's debut did not work as expected, the same can't be said for Daniel Jones, who led the franchise in the past six seasons. During his season debut with the Indianapolis Colts, he had a great game.Jones finished the game with 22 completions out of 29 attempts, 272 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two more scores and had no turnovers.Jones became the starter after winning the quarterback battle against Anthony Richardson during training camp. A fresh start has worked wonders for the former first-round pick. The win against the Miami Dolphins was also special due to the passing of former Colts owner Jim Irsay during the offseason.