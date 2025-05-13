  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Brian Flores is going to have Shedeur Sanders in hell" - NFL fans react to Browns-Vikings showdown in London in Week 5

"Brian Flores is going to have Shedeur Sanders in hell" - NFL fans react to Browns-Vikings showdown in London in Week 5

By Arnold
Modified May 13, 2025 14:13 GMT
NFL fans react to Browns-Vikings showdown in London in Week 5 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
NFL fans react to Browns-Vikings showdown in London in Week 5 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season in London. On Tuesday, the league announced that the Browns-Vikings showdown will be one of the seven international games next season, with Cleveland being the designated home team.

Ad

When the Browns' international game opponents were announced, fans had some wild reactions. One suggested that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will make it difficult for Sanders to run Cleveland's offense at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Brian Flores is going to have Shedeur in hell," one tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some also suggested that Sanders might get his first start for the Browns in the international game.

"Shedeur 1st game will be against JJ McCarthy lmao," one added.
"Shedeur debut in London," a user wrote.
"Shedeur Sanders first start at the lane," another commented.

Others also raised concerns about the kickoff time for the Browns-Vikings contest, which is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Ad
"Can’t wait to wake up early and see them lose," one tweeted.
"The Browns will get crushed. And the rest of the day will suck." a fan added.
"9:30am kickoff. That sounds horrible," a user tweeted.

The Vikings-Browns London game will take place on Oct. 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The arena is home to the English Premier League soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders will be aiming to get QB2 spot for Browns in 2025 season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Sanders impressed many during the Browns' rookie minicamp. The quarterback has the chance to be named QB2 for the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

Since Deshaun Watson is dealing with an Achilles injury, which could force him to miss the start of next season, Cleveland might keep Joe Flacco as its QB1.

If Sanders wants to serve as the backup to Flacco, he will need to fend off competition from Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications