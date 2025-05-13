"Brian Flores is going to have Shedeur Sanders in hell" - NFL fans react to Browns-Vikings showdown in London in Week 5

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season in London. On Tuesday, the league announced that the Browns-Vikings showdown will be one of the seven international games next season, with Cleveland being the designated home team.

When the Browns' international game opponents were announced, fans had some wild reactions. One suggested that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will make it difficult for Sanders to run Cleveland's offense at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Brian Flores is going to have Shedeur in hell," one tweeted.

Some also suggested that Sanders might get his first start for the Browns in the international game.

"Shedeur 1st game will be against JJ McCarthy lmao," one added.

"Shedeur debut in London," a user wrote.

"Shedeur Sanders first start at the lane," another commented.

Others also raised concerns about the kickoff time for the Browns-Vikings contest, which is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"Can’t wait to wake up early and see them lose," one tweeted.

"The Browns will get crushed. And the rest of the day will suck." a fan added.

"9:30am kickoff. That sounds horrible," a user tweeted.

The Vikings-Browns London game will take place on Oct. 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The arena is home to the English Premier League soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Shedeur Sanders will be aiming to get QB2 spot for Browns in 2025 season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Sanders impressed many during the Browns' rookie minicamp. The quarterback has the chance to be named QB2 for the 2025 NFL season.

Since Deshaun Watson is dealing with an Achilles injury, which could force him to miss the start of next season, Cleveland might keep Joe Flacco as its QB1.

If Sanders wants to serve as the backup to Flacco, he will need to fend off competition from Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

