Brian Robinson Jr. injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Brian Robinson Jr. is a vital part of the Washington Commanders offense. The sophomore running back is one of the few bright spots in yet another disappointing season in Washington. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum posted another 500-plus rushing yards season in 2023 and could finish with 1,000.

However, the Commanders are sweating on Robinson Jr.'s fitness, with the Bama product missing yet another practice session on Wednesday. In this article, we give you the latest update on the versatile backfield star, what happened to him and his likely return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Update

According to ESPN, Brian Robinson Jr. sat out Wednesday's Washington Commanders' practice session. The second-year pro was listed on the commanders' injury report at the end of Wednesday.

The Washington Commanders have a lengthy injury report, with the likes of Robinson Jr., Tyler Larsen, Charles Leno Jr. and Jonathan Williams missing from training.

The Commanders also had to do without John Ridgeway and James Smith-Williams for most of the training, with the pair being limited participants.

What happened to Brian Robinson Jr.?

Robinson Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Robinson Jr. had posted a stat line of 53 rushing yards on seven carries before leaving the game.

Following the injury in Week 13, Robinson Jr. did not partake in any of last week's training sessions and subsequently missed the Commanders' Week 14 and 15 games.

In his absence, the Commanders have dropped to 4-10 for the season and are firmly in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

When will Brian Robinson Jr. return?

There's no impetus or reason for the Washington Commanders to rush Brian Robinson Jr. back to action.

The Commanders' season is as good as lost, as the franchise is unlikely to make the postseason. Hence, the franchise should rest their key players to keep them fresh for the off-season.

Robinson Jr. is a vital part of the Commanders' rebuild, so it's unlikely that the franchise running back will feature again in 2023. It's difficult to see him appearing before the end of the year, as there's nothing the Commanders are playing for now.

Expect Antonio Gibson to take more reps as he slots into Robinson Jr.'s role for the rest of the year.

