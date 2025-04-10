"Bring him home": NFL fans buzz over LSU TE Mason Taylor's visit to father Jason Taylor's former team

Mason Taylor is reportedly set to visit the Miami Dolphins on Friday. The LSU tight end is the son of former Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor, who played for the team for 11 seasons from 1997 to 2007.

Jason was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and when fans caught wind that Mason was meeting with the Dolphins, they urged the franchise to draft the younger Taylor.

"Bring him home," one tweeted.

"Could be a big day for Mason Taylor! Can’t wait to see where he lands — imagine him following in his dad’s footsteps in Miami," another wrote.

"Come on @MiamiDolphins make this happen please! #DraftmasonTaylortoMiami," a third commented.

Meanwhile, a few others felt that Taylor might not follow in his father's footsteps and join Miami.

"If he goes late 1st I hate saying this but Kansas City makes a ton of sense," one wrote.

"Eagles taking him at 32 these other teams wasting his time lol," a user added.

"He'd really look good in a Chargers uniform!" a fan tweeted.

Taylor had reportedly met with the Philadelphia Eagles during the combine. He also visited the Seattle Seahawks and LA Chargers.

After his Dolphins visit on Wednesday, Taylor will reportedly meet with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Mason Taylor tipped as a late first-round pick at 2025 NFL draft

LSU TE Mason Taylor - Source: Imagn

The fact that many teams are interested in meeting with Mason Taylor speaks volumes about the quality that the LSU tight end possesses. Reports suggest that the Tigers star could be taken late in the first round or early in the second round.

At LSU's pro day on Mar. 26, Taylor took part in the 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.65 seconds. He did a 20-yard shuttle in 4.52 seconds and clocked 7.06 seconds in the 3-cone drill.

Taylor played his entire three-year college career at LSU. He racked up 1,308 yards and six touchdowns on 129 receptions during his spell with the Tigers.

