"Bring on Shedeur Sanders next game": Calls mount by fans as Dillon Gabriel throws second costly INT vs. Patriots

Shedeur Sanders might be inching closer to his first NFL start, with Dillon Gabriel struggling as the Cleveland Browns' QB1. He led the team to a 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, but it's been a game to forget on Sunday.Gabriel threw interceptions in back-to-back drives, leaving the Browns trailing the New England Patriots at the end of the third quarter. He tried a deep ball, but Jaylinn Hawkins caught it with one hand for an interception.The NFL shared the clip of the play on X.&quot;What a sick one-handed grab by Jaylinn Hawkins for the INT!&quot; the NFL tweeted.Fans shared their reaction to Gabriel's performance against the Patriots.&quot;Sick deep ball by Gabriel. Bring on Shedeur next game,&quot; a fan wrote.Chuck @DawgPoundChuckLINK@NFL Sick deep ball by Gabriel Bring on Shedeur next game&quot;Just by looking how Gabriel runs, you can tell he’s not a starting QB. 😭,&quot; one fan commented.More fans urged the Browns to start Sanders.&quot;Time for Sanders ⏰,&quot; one fan said.&quot;We want sanders,&quot; another fan said.&quot;That sanders kid can’t be worse than this,&quot; a fan tweeted.One fan urged the franchise to make a massive coaching staff change.&quot;Fire Kevin (Stefanski),&quot; the fan wrote.After parting ways with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, the Browns are left with Gabriel and Sanders to take care of the quarterback duties. The former Miami Hurricanes star has not lived up to expectations, failing to throw for a touchdown in the last two games. Gabriel has only recorded two touchdown passes in his three starts this season.Shedeur Sanders chants get louder following the Browns' sixth lossDillon Gabriel and the Browns entered Sunday's game riding momentum from a dominant win over the Dolphins in Week 7. However, the quarterback struggled against the Patriots. He found Harold Fannin for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter to put Cleveland on the board. But it was all New England from there on.The Patriots scored two field goals to end the first half leading 9-7, and they came all guns blazing in the third quarter. Drake Maye and Co. intercepted Gabriel twice and reached the end zone in all three of their drives in the quarter.Gabriel threw a touchdown in the fourth period for some damage control. However, the wave has shifted towards Shedeur Sanders, and fans are pushing harder to see him start in the upcoming games.Sanders, who entered the 2025 NFL draft as a consensus top-three pick, has yet to play his first snap in the regular season. The Browns will travel to MetLife Stadium for their next game against the Jets next Sunday.