Brittany Mahomes captures 'perfect' family as Patrick Mahomes cuddles with daughter Sterling, son Bronze

With the NFL offseason picking up, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, has made sure to keep fans updated with their family and downtime.

Beginning with a vacation and some relaxing weekends, Brittany recently took a picture of Patrick and their two children: Sterling and Bronze. While Brittany often shares family photographs, this one was particularly candid.

The former soccer player referred to them as the 'perfect' family, adding:

"Why are they so perfect".

Brittany Mahomes shares Patrick Mahomes' image with kids Sterling and Bronze (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

With a pink bow on her head and a bowl in her hand, Sterling was on one side while Bronze frowned on the other. Patrick, along with the kids, was looking away from the camera.

Earlier in the week, Brittany also shared a few snaps of the family thoroughly enjoying the solar eclipse.

Patrick Mahomes and family enjoy looking at the solar eclipse together (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

The family was seen wearing goggles in multiple shots, Brittany capturing amused faces as they watched the eclipse.

Brittany even shared photos from her day out with Sterling, the mom-daughter duo jetting off in their private plane during the offseason. The couple also visited Mexico for vacation, taking a few days off before Patrick Mahomes returns to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes went viral for their appearance at the Kansas City Current game

Along with their vacations and day offs, Brittany and Patrick also attended a game for their National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team, Kansas City Current.

The NFL couple has an ownership stake in the team, often hyping up their performance during games. They even went viral for their celebration, unable to keep calm as their team won against the Portland Thorns.

In fact, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes can probably also get Taylor Swift to attend.

"We might get her here at some point, she's a busy woman and Travis is a busy guy. So, maybe during season or something like that we'll get her out to a Kansas City Current game. She loves supporting Kansas City just like we do and I'm sure Brittany can nudge her and get her here pretty easily."

Brittany, who is friends with Swift, added:

"That's definitely on me, that's definitely on me. I'll work on it, I will work on it."

While Swift's presence at a KC game remains unconfirmed, one can certainly hope for more content from the Mahomes family as the offseason progresses.