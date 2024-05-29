  • NFL
  Brittany Mahomes flaunts $400 unique floral fit during NBA playoffs appearance with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Brittany Mahomes flaunts $400 unique floral fit during NBA playoffs appearance with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 29, 2024 14:01 GMT
Brittany Mahomes flaunts $400 unique floral fit during NBA playoffs appearance with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes (Credit — Instagram: @brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes was recently spotted enjoying the NBA playoffs between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks this weekend. The SI model went with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, who was tagged along with his best friend, Travis Kelce.

Brittany Mahomes once again steals the spotlight with her outfits, and this time, it's her jeans. Patrick Mahomes' wife wore Lirio blue pants from a brand called Delosantos, costing around $428, according to the website.

also-read-trending Trending

The SI model shared her outfit of the day from the event on her Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with husband Patrick Mahomes. Brittany paired Delosantos’ Lirios Pants with a white vest and white and blue sneakers.

As for her hair, she styled it half-down and half-up, completing her look with gold bracelets and a gold necklace. What makes her blue jeans special is that they're made from recycled denim, and the 3D lily flowers add to their overall beauty.

According to the website's description, this product's design is inspired by lilies. Lilies represent one's desire to overcome toughness during times of grief and loss. Celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera have been spotted wearing the same pants.

Brittany Mahomes steals the spotlight with her $14,990 outfit at Si Swimsuit's release party

Two weeks before attending the NBA Playoffs, Brittany Mahomes participated in the celebration of her modeling debut with SI Swimsuit. The model attended the publication's 60th issue's release party in New York City and once again stole the spotlight with her gorgeous outfit.

The new SI model chose a silver silk-tulle halterneck dress. It was a beautiful, crafted gown from Oscar de la Renta halter and cost a whopping $14,990. Brittany paired the gown with silver strappy sandals worth $2,990.

“Oscar de la Renta’s gown is the perfect example of the worlds of art and fashion colliding. Made from silk-tulle, it’s designed with cutout details to create the house’s ‘Paper Cut Flower’ and embroidered with shimmering beads. The halterneck turns to a skin-baring back for elegance,” the gown’s description said on the website.

Brittany Mahomes often attends NBA games with husband Patrick Mahomes. Previously, she attended the Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks in March. The SI model rocked another denim outfit, stealing the spotlight.

Patrick Mahomes' wife was spotted wearing loose-fit Prada pants, which she paired with an oversized, slouchy denim jacket from Prada. Moreover, she styled her Prada jacket with a white top underneath. While her jacket cost $2,450, her pants and top were $1,890 and $1,750 at retail price.

