Brittany Mahomes isn’t shy in sharing her opinion through her social media platforms. But given that she has a million Instagram followers, she will ruffle someone’s feathers whenever she wears her outspoken cap. The hate she received forced her to share fewer details with the public.

Despite the negativity she absorbs, the former professional European football player continues to attend Kansas City Chiefs home games to support her husband, Patrick Mahomes. But as the Chiefs play to sold-out crowds at Arrowhead Stadium, she couldn’t get her head around the idea of watching games alongside robots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes is terrified about the idea of Artificial Intelligence robots watching football

The attendees during the 2023 Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins comprised thousands of individuals and a handful of robots. That’s not a misprint because Artificial Intelligence robots sat alongside football fans during the match at SoFi Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes shared via Instagram story an earlier post by Sports Illustrated about these robots with the caption:

“I mean why…that’s a hell nahhhh”

(Image credit: Brittany Mahomes on Instagram)

Front Office Sports also tweeted about why the AI robots were there. It’s a publicity stunt for the upcoming science fiction action thriller film The Creator.

Expand Tweet

The film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, and Allison Janney, among others. The Gareth Edwards-directed movie is about an ex-Special Forces agent who was recruited to hunt down the architect of an advanced AI. That system enabled the antagonist to develop a weapon that could end humanity.

Renowned composer Hans Zimmer also worked on the movie’s music. 20th Century Studios will distribute this film throughout the United States on September 29. However, Fantastic Fest attendees can witness the film as well.

Brittany Mahomes’ husband has other things to worry about than AI robots

As Brittany Mahomes freaks out over artificial intelligence androids, Patrick Mahomes is staring at the possibility of starting the season at 0-2.

That will happen if the Kansas City Chiefs lose their Week 2 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reigning AFC South champions have the momentum after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in their season-opener.

Travis Kelce’s possible return from a hyperextended knee will significantly boost the Chiefs. His absence was a significant factor in the defending Super Bowl champions’ loss to the Detroit Lions during the kickoff game of the 2023 NFL season.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City defense gets upgraded after Chris Jones agrees to a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The All-Pro defensive tackle missed mandatory minicamps and the training camp while holding out for a massive contract extension.