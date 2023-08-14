While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes married in March 2022, they’ve been together since high school. It started with a prank when Patrick gave Brittany a rose as a Valentine’s Day joke when they were students at Whitehouse High School.

The gesture led to a romantic relationship wherein Patrick proposed to Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium. They already have two children: Sterling and Patrick “Bronze” II. But while they’ve been together for a decade, there are details about Patrick that Brittany forgets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany cannot remember Patrick Mahomes’ favorite cheat day food

A Twitter user who is also a confessed Los Angeles Rams fan shared:

“Patrick Mahomes asked his wife, who he’s been with since high school, what his favorite cheat day meal is & she confidently said “FRIIIED CHICKEN 😀”

……… his answer was Mexican food.”

Expand Tweet

The sharer added:

“I’m sorry, forgot to mention her second guess was “chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes” 🙂"

Expand Tweet

Here’s the clip when Patrick asked Brittany that question, courtesy of GQ Sports.

Expand Tweet

This exchange led another football fan to comment:

“This is embarrassing and I’d be really concerned my long-time partner couldn’t get simple facts about me correct.”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user said:

“If I’ve been with you for longer than a year then I expect you to know this simple shit”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Brittany’s blunder regarding Patrick Mahomes’ favorite cheat day food.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes appreciates her wife’s efforts in managing their family

With the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player focused on preparing for another season, Brittany Mahomes will be left with managing their household.

Mahomes appreciates his wife’s efforts when he said during an event for the Netflix documentary series “Quarterback”:

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton. She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate. I can be myself, the same person I’ve grown up being — and luckily, that’s won a couple of Super Bowls.”

Aside from being a housewife, Brittany is also a physical fitness trainer and a part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team Kansas City Current.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have big targets on their backs as defending Super Bowl champions. The former Texas Tech standout will work with Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jerick McKinnon, and Rashee Rice to get their offense going.

The Chiefs will start the 2023 NFL season at home on September 7 against the Detroit Lions.