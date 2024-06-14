  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes hails Taylor Swift's impact on getting young girls to tune into NFL

Brittany Mahomes hails Taylor Swift's impact on getting young girls to tune into NFL

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 14, 2024 17:55 GMT
Brittany Mahomes hails Taylor Swift
Brittany Mahomes feels Taylor Swift's presence is drawing young girls towards NFL (Image Source: Getty)

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began, the NFL has gained some new followers. Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, pointed to this and praised Swift's role in drawing young girls' attention towards football.

Brittany made her red carpet appearance alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 ring ceremony. During the event, Brittany was interviewed by E!News, where she mentioned Swift's influence.

"I love it. I love that it's getting young girls into football so that they can watch it with their dad," Brittany Mahomes had said.

Apart from Brittany, Patrick Mahomes was also interviewed by the publication. The Chiefs quarterback mentioned how his kids, Sterling and Bronze, enjoy both football and Swift's music.

also-read-trending Trending
"We're all big football fans in the Mahomes household and big Taylor Swift fans as well."

The NFL couple went with dazzling outfits at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Patrick wore an all-black suit, styled with silver chains and black sunglasses. As for his wife Brittany, she draped a $4,345-worth red beaded dress from Gemy Maalouf.

Brittany shared a recap of the event on her Instagram story, and it featured Swift's beau Travis Kelce also.

Patrick Mahomes reflects on how Taylor Swift has given a boost to popularity of football

Not just Brittany Mahomes, but her husband Patrick Mahomes also acknowledges Taylor Swift's impact on the growing popularity of football.

During an interview with TIME, the three-time Super Bowl-winning QB spoke on the pop star's impact on football's appeal:

"Chiefs went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase," Patrick Mahomes had said.

Last season, there was some controversy around Taylor Swift bringing too much external attention to the sports. While some criticized it, many people, including Mahomes, have embraced the added attention.

"We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are," Mahomes had said.

As for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, their kids aren't just Taylor Swift fans but football lovers, too. In fact, Brittany often shares snaps of her son Bronze playing with a football on her Instagram.

