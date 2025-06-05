Brittany Mahomes' KC Current team sees whopping 266% growth as NWSL investment's valuation hits $275,000,000 

Patrick Mahomes has a $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his wife Brittany is also doing a great job in the business world. The founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has seen a huge growth in the team's value.
The KC Current had a growth of 266% when compared to their valuation in the 2024 season. The valuation has moved from $75 million in 2024 to $275 million in 2025; while revenues are also up from $10 million in the past year to $36 million in 2025, the highest total revenue in the NWSL.
Brittany's investment in the NWSL franchise has given her an excellent return in a short period. She's a former soccer player herself, who had a career as a forward, scoring 31 goals over 74 appearances for the University of Texas.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
She became the owner of the KC Current when, in December 2020, the NWSL awarded an expansion team to an ownership group that included Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback also has a percentage of the ownership group and is involved with the NWSL franchise.
What is Brittany Mahomes' net worth?
Brittany Mahomes is estimated to have a net worth of $15 million in 2025, as per Marca.com. So far this season, the Current sit atop the NWSL standings with eight wins from 10 games, four points ahead of second-place San Diego Wave.
Apart from her ownership of the NWSL franchise, she also has a fitness enterprise that tailors specific fitness programs to different goals. The couple also runs a foundation to help improve the lives of children around Kansas City.
After missing out on the opportunity to win three Super Bowls in a row last season, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be hungry to avenge their humiliating defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
The Kansas City Chiefs begin the new season against divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6. However, it will not be played on home soil, as the Chargers versus Chiefs matchup will take place at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
How do you think the Chiefs will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.