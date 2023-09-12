When Aaron Rodgers exited his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, it was perceived as a sign of impending doom. His predecessor and backup Zach Wilson struggled to get first downs, while the Bills were seemingly dominating.

But the Jets never gave up despite Rogders' disappearance, and in the fourth quarter they tied the game with this monstrous one-handed touchdown catch by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An exchange of field goals sent the game to overtime. The Bills won the coin toss, but failed to advane the ball deep, forcing them to punt. That proved to be a terrible mistake, as rookie wideout Xavier Gipson returned it 65 yards for the walkoff touchdown:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

The stunning victory elicited joyous responses across the world. More particularly, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, went to X to react to the ending. She was clearly shocked at the outcome:

Expand Tweet