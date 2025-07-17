Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Christen Harper. The couple broke the news on Tuesday by sharing pictures of their newborn on Instagram.

They shared a few black-and-white pictures of the baby from the hospital and revealed the name of their daughter in the caption.

"Romy Isabelle Goff," Christen wrote.

NFL fans congratulated the couple in the comments section. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also shared her best wishes with the new parents.

"CONGRATS!!! So happy for you guys," she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper gives birth to a baby girl/@christengoff

In the Instagram post, Jared Goff and Christen shared an adorable picture of their little girl. In the first snap, she was holding her mother’s finger with her tiny hands. It was followed by another picture of the NFL star standing by a window, holding the baby. The pair also shared a family picture in the fourth slide of the post.

Goff and Harper shared that they were expecting their first child back in February in an exclusive interview with People magazine at the NFL Honors awards.

“I'm looking forward to becoming a dad," Goff said. " I can't wait to watch [Harper] be a mom. I know he's going to be the best [dad], and it's just gonna be exciting to do this together as a team.”

Jared Golf's wife, Christen Harper, reflects on her SI Swimsuit shoot during pregnancy

While pregnant with the baby girl, Christen Harper did a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. On Wednesday, SI Swimsuit congratulated her on the birth of her baby girl by sharing a picture from the photoshoot along with a caption:

"From baby bump to baby bliss! 💕 Join us in congratulating @christengoff and @jaredgoff on the arrival of their baby girl, Romy. 🎀 Watching Christen embrace her mom-to-be era while on set with us for our 2025 issue and now seeing her step into motherhood is a full circle moment we’re honored to celebrate. Congratulations, you two."

Christen Harper reshared the post on her Instagram story. She wrote:

“Such an honor shooting @si_swimsuit while growing this sweet girl!!!”

Jared Golf's wife, Christen Harper, reflects on her SI Swimsuit shoot during pregnancy/@christengoff)

In the SI Swimsuit photoshoot, Jared Goff's wife glammed up in an olive bikini. She posed, flaunting her baby bump and cradling it with her hand.

