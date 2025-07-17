  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper gives birth to a baby girl

Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper gives birth to a baby girl

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 17, 2025 12:32 GMT
Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff
Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper (Image Source: Getty)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Christen Harper. The couple broke the news on Tuesday by sharing pictures of their newborn on Instagram.

Ad

They shared a few black-and-white pictures of the baby from the hospital and revealed the name of their daughter in the caption.

"Romy Isabelle Goff," Christen wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL fans congratulated the couple in the comments section. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also shared her best wishes with the new parents.

"CONGRATS!!! So happy for you guys," she wrote.
Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff&#039;s wife Christen Harper gives birth to a baby girl/@christengoff
Brittany Mahomes makes feelings known as Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper gives birth to a baby girl/@christengoff

In the Instagram post, Jared Goff and Christen shared an adorable picture of their little girl. In the first snap, she was holding her mother’s finger with her tiny hands. It was followed by another picture of the NFL star standing by a window, holding the baby. The pair also shared a family picture in the fourth slide of the post.

Ad

Goff and Harper shared that they were expecting their first child back in February in an exclusive interview with People magazine at the NFL Honors awards.

“I'm looking forward to becoming a dad," Goff said. " I can't wait to watch [Harper] be a mom. I know he's going to be the best [dad], and it's just gonna be exciting to do this together as a team.”
Ad

Jared Golf's wife, Christen Harper, reflects on her SI Swimsuit shoot during pregnancy

While pregnant with the baby girl, Christen Harper did a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. On Wednesday, SI Swimsuit congratulated her on the birth of her baby girl by sharing a picture from the photoshoot along with a caption:

"From baby bump to baby bliss! 💕 Join us in congratulating @christengoff and @jaredgoff on the arrival of their baby girl, Romy. 🎀 Watching Christen embrace her mom-to-be era while on set with us for our 2025 issue and now seeing her step into motherhood is a full circle moment we’re honored to celebrate. Congratulations, you two."
Ad
Ad

Christen Harper reshared the post on her Instagram story. She wrote:

“Such an honor shooting @si_swimsuit while growing this sweet girl!!!”
Jared Golf&#039;s wife, Christen Harper, reflects on her SI Swimsuit shoot during pregnancy/@christengoff)
Jared Golf's wife, Christen Harper, reflects on her SI Swimsuit shoot during pregnancy/@christengoff)

In the SI Swimsuit photoshoot, Jared Goff's wife glammed up in an olive bikini. She posed, flaunting her baby bump and cradling it with her hand.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications