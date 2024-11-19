Brittany Mahomes "not worthy" of Taylor Swift's friendship, claims podcaster

Apart from boyfriend Travis Kelce's family, Taylor Swift also shares a close bond with many of the tight end's friends. The list includes Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Mahomes and Swift have been cheering together for the Chiefs since the last season.

While many fans adore Swift's friendship with Brittany, some feel that the SI model isn't worthy of the Blank Space singer's friendship. Podcaster Taylor Strecker is one of those.

"I personally feel like she [Brittany] does not deserve it. She’s not worthy! She just is so normal, and, like, let the fabulous queens be fabulous. Like, what are you doing at a dinner with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner? Get of here! It just makes me so crazy angry. I can’t even see straight," Strecker said via PageSix.

"In my mind, I’ve chalked it up to like, this is what you do when you date a guy. You become friends with the girlfriends and wives of his best friend. Also, let’s not overlook the fact that he’s technically his boss. He’s the boss of the ball!," Strecker added.

Dolly Parton gushes over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has often been praised by multiple NFL and Hollywood celebrities. Hollywood actress and singer Dolly Parton joined the list when she praised the couple's romance. The "9 to 5" actress was interviewed by E! on Thursday, during which she admired Swift's relationship and said:

"I'm crazy about Taylor. I just admire her so much, what she's done with her life, her career. She's such a great artist and songwriter. And then their little love affair. I'm thinking people love romance."

Apart from Dolly Parton, Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt has made a similar statement, admiring Taylor Swift. Earlier this month, Watt made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," during which he recalled his previous visit to an Eras Tour concert, all while praising Swift for her work ethic.

